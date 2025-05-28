Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands DACH Manufacturing ERP Footprint Through Acquisition of VLEX

Comprehensive cloud-enabled ERP solution purpose-built for variant-manufacturing industry

KULMBACH, Germany and ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean Inc., a global front-runner of AI-driven ERP solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vlexgroup AG ("VLEX"), a leading provider of variant-manufacturing focused ERP solutions for SME customers in the DACH region headquartered in Kulmbach, Germany.

The acquisition of VLEX further increases Aptean's DACH footprint while also bolstering its ERP capabilities for the variant-manufacturing sector.

For over 40 years, VLEX has provided mission-critical variant-manufacturing solutions designed to manage complex, diverse, and fast-moving challenges across the SME manufacturing sector in the DACH region. With deep industry expertise, VLEX's talented team aligns with Aptean's strategic focus on the SME manufacturing industry in the DACH region, further strengthening commitment to innovation and excellence.

"VLEX has a proven track record with over four decades of experience delivering mission-critical variant-manufacturing solutions across the DACH market," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "VLEX's product VlexPlus delivers state of the art software solutions specifically designed to manage the complex needs of the variant manufacturing industry and is backed by a team of seasoned industry experts. VLEX will be an important driver in our strategy to scale our DACH manufacturing capabilities. Welcoming the VLEX team and customers into the Aptean family marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to innovation and success."

"We are delighted to join a global organization like Aptean, where together we can continue to develop and deliver innovative solutions to our customers. The combination of our businesses offers an exciting opportunity for VLEX's future growth given our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Being part of Aptean presents our customers and our team with exciting opportunities for growth and development and we can't wait to get started," said Jens Pfeil-Schneider, Chairman Managing Director of VLEX.

About VLEX

For over 40 years, VLEX has been a reliable partner for digital transformation and automation in medium-sized manufacturing companies and wholesale businesses. At the heart of their offer is the cloud-enabled ERP software VlexPlus, which acts as a central data and process hub, mapping all processes in the Customer's value chain right down to the shop floor. Developed for the complex requirements of variant and order manufacturers, the ERP software is based on one of the most modern technology and process frameworks available today. It enables consistently networked work across system and company boundaries. To learn more visit: https://www.vlexplus.com/

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean's solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com. Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other companies and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@aptean.com