Amid industry turmoil, California has been setting new benchmarks for the volume of instantaneous electricity injected into the grid by the state's battery and solar sites. From ESS News As the solar and energy storage industries brace for shifting political winds in Washington, DC, California continues to do what it does best: break clean energy records. At 7:45 p. m. (PDT) on May 20, battery systems connected to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) grid hit a new peak instantaneous electricity output of 10,030 MW, becoming the single largest source of electricity on the grid at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...