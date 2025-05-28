With the most advanced AI Agent architecture in the market, Aprimo enables digital marketing and content teams to accelerate planning, production, and content transformation at scale

Aprimo, a leading provider of digital asset management and content operations software, today announced the launch of new enterprise-grade AI Agents. New agents announced today represent the next evolution of Aprimo's embedded AI Agents framework, which has been delivering enterprise value since 2023. Aprimo's AI agents are designed to automate and optimize manual tasks and decisions at every step of content operations. With functionality that spans planning, metadata, quality control, brand compliance, content production, and transformation, Aprimo AI Agents enable organizations to create, adapt, and deliver content at scale without increasing complexity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522432375/en/

Aprimo Announces AI Agents

Unlike vendors still experimenting with AI in isolated beta features, Aprimo's AI Agents have been operating in production environments since late 2023. These agents are not theoretical; they are delivering measurable results across global enterprises in regulated, high-volume industries like financial services, healthcare, and consumer goods. With the introduction of a unified agent framework, Aprimo now offers the most functionally complete, scalable, and trustworthy AI system in the market for modern content operations.

"These new AI Agents represent a major leap forward in how enterprises manage the scale and complexity of modern content operations," said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Technology Officer of Aprimo. "With Aprimo, organizations don't just automate tasks, they unlock entirely new levels of speed, consistency, and adaptability. This launch is a milestone in our mission to help global brands move faster and create smarter."

Aprimo AI Agents are purpose-built digital workers embedded directly into the platform. They reduce manual work, ensure governance, and power large-scale content transformation across formats, languages, and markets. The agents span five specialized categories:

Planning Agents New agents announced today include the Campaign Brief Agent and the Content Brief Agent which use AI to generate strategic campaign and content briefs based on organizational goals.

New agents announced today include the Campaign Brief Agent and the Content Brief Agent which use AI to generate strategic campaign and content briefs based on organizational goals. Librarian Agents Automate content typing, taxonomy application, metadata creation, and enrichment. The new Content Typing Agent automatically identifies each asset's specific type-such as product shot vs lifestyle image-and applies custom taxonomies, provides content-specific experiences, reviews, and renditions.

Automate content typing, taxonomy application, metadata creation, and enrichment. The new Content Typing Agent automatically identifies each asset's specific type-such as product shot vs lifestyle image-and applies custom taxonomies, provides content-specific experiences, reviews, and renditions. Critic Agents Evaluate tone, clarity, and sentiment to support editorial optimization.

Evaluate tone, clarity, and sentiment to support editorial optimization. Compliance Agents Perform automated brand and regulatory checks on creative assets. The new Agency Pre-flighting Agent automatically runs pre-flighting style checks against content as it enters the system, or pre-warns agencies about content that may not comply, saving time in review cycles.

Perform automated brand and regulatory checks on creative assets. The new Agency Pre-flighting Agent automatically runs pre-flighting style checks against content as it enters the system, or pre-warns agencies about content that may not comply, saving time in review cycles. Production Agents Transform rich media and text at scale, streamlining content creation, renditioning, and localization. The Background and Image Editing Agent can now perform complex transformations like programmatically compositing images by combining one or more images with a specific background.

"We built AI Agents to address real-world challenges our customers face every day such as fragmented tools, slow production cycles, and the struggle to adapt content efficiently," said Souers. "These agents are deeply embedded, continuously learning, and built for scale. This is not a proof of concept; it's a fully operational system already delivering impact for Aprimo customers."

While some vendors offer AI as overlays or standalone functionality, Aprimo's agents are integrated across the platform-from ideation to deployment-enabling fluid, automated progression of work. Each agent is designed to work both independently and in concert with others, dynamically adjusting based on context, business logic, and real-time usage data. The result is a self-optimizing system that adapts to enterprise workflows and scales with content demand.

Aprimo AI Agents are already helping enterprise teams accelerate production timelines, streamline content transformation, and support localization efforts across regions and languages. These capabilities are proving essential as organizations face rising content volumes, shrinking timelines, and growing pressure to deliver relevant, brand-compliant experiences across global markets.

With AI Agents now generally available, Aprimo further extends its leadership in content operations and digital asset management. Aprimo was recently named a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave for Digital Asset Management and the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Asset Management Platforms. This latest release builds on Aprimo's market leadership and confirms its ongoing investment in AI and automation.

About Aprimo

Aprimo's AI-powered content operations platform helps your teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies that drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Recognized by Gartner, Forrester and IDC for its digital asset management and productivity management software, Aprimo has been named the leading vendor in multiple analyst reports due to its continued innovation in AI and vision for generative AI solutions. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522432375/en/

Contacts:

Maxwell Mabe

maxwell.mabe@aprimo.com