Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
28.05.2025 15:50 Uhr
In Response to the Rise of AI-Assisted Document Fraud, Certidox Offers a Patented, Open-Source, Tamper-Proof Technology - Exclusive Presentation in Chicago on May 29

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / The proliferation of fake documents generated by artificial intelligence has reached a critical level. From diplomas to bank powers of attorney, purchase orders, emails, and press releases, everyone is now exposed to significant legal, financial, and reputational risks.

In regulated sectors such as banking and finance, press releases must be authentic, timestamped, and tamper-proof. That is exactly what Certidox provides: ensuring that any content published by an organization - including official communications - remains authentic, traceable, and immune to sophisticated forgery attempts.

This technology will be presented by Rémy EISENSTEIN on May 29 at the ULCC Networking Extravaganza held at the Union League Club of Chicago.

Certidox enables instant verification of the authenticity of any document - paper or digital - and ensures ongoing monitoring through real-time alerts in case of changes or revocation. Based on patented end-to-end encryption and operating without any third-party trust, Certidox guarantees absolute confidentiality: no data is ever stored in plain text on its servers.

Thanks to its open-source code, Certidox also provides total transparency: it can be freely audited, verified, and integrated into any IT system.

The applications of Certidox technology are numerous:

  • For everyone: email content

  • For banks: account holder attestations, payment instructions, credit documents

  • For law firms and notaries: powers of attorney, contracts, court rulings

  • For businesses: purchase orders, quotes, regulated press releases

  • For education: diplomas, transcripts, certificates (as demonstrated with the TrustDiplomas application)

"In a world where everything can be copied, altered, or forged in seconds by artificial intelligence, we offer a sovereign, transparent, and tamper-proof solution. Certidox restores value to documentary proof," says Rémy EISENSTEIN, Founder.

Press Contact:
Rémy A. EISENSTEIN - remy@certidox.com
+1 (630) 895-4089
https://certidox.com

SOURCE: Certidox



