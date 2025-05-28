HRH Princess Royal visits Queen Anne as Cunard and Liverpool re-affirm their unique bond

SOUTHAMPTON, England, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal on board Queen Anne during the ship's visit to Liverpool on 27 May.

Liverpool holds a special place in the company's 185-year history and was the birthplace of Cunard's first Transatlantic Crossing, 185 years ago in May 1840, and was the company's headquarters for 128 years. The city was named - in a world first - as Queen Anne's Godparent during an historic naming ceremony at the iconic Liverpool Waterfront last May.

Her Royal Highness joined city representatives, crew, and guests in the Queens Room to reflect on the enduring bond between Cunard and its spiritual home. She also met with members of Cunard's Women Officers Network-an inspiring group of women from across the maritime and hospitality sectors.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "While this was intended to be a moment of celebration for Cunard's 185th anniversary, instead it's a now a moment of solidarity with the city and our thoughts are with all those affected, and with the entire community at this time.

"Liverpool is not just where Cunard was founded - it's where our story began. This great city, with its proud maritime history and strong sense of identity, has shaped Cunard from the very beginning. The docks, the river, and the people of Liverpool are all part of our heritage and remain central to who we are today.

"The bond between Cunard and Liverpool has grown over generations. It is built on shared values - resilience, pride, and a deep respect for tradition - and it continues to mean a great deal to us. We feel a strong connection to this city and are always proud to return."

The visit coincided with Sea of Glamour, a special exhibition curated by Mary McCartney and featuring 184 images from Cunard's past and present defining the heritage of transatlantic travel pioneered by Cunard's first Atlantic crossing which sailed from Liverpool in 1840.

