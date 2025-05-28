Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liberty Tax Appoints Kassie Rangel as Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Liberty Tax is pleased to announce the appointment of Kassie Rangel as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately.

Kassie Rangel

Kassie Rangel
Kassie Rangel Headshot

Rangel brings over two decades of leadership experience driving enterprise technology and business transformation across the insurance, healthcare, and services sectors. She most recently served as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Servpro Industries, where she spearheaded digital innovation initiatives and strategic technology solutions. Her prior roles include senior leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare and HealthMarkets, where she successfully led cross-functional teams and implemented large-scale systems that improved agility, performance, and growth.

"Kassie is exactly the kind of leader we need at this stage of our journey," said Scott Terrell, CEO of Liberty Tax. "She knows how to align technology with business goals, build high-performing teams, and deliver results in fast-paced environments. Kassie brings the mindset, experience, and energy to help take Liberty Tax to the next level."

As CIO, Rangel will lead Liberty Tax's technology strategy - modernizing digital platforms, expanding data and analytics capabilities, and strengthening the company's technology foundation to drive franchise growth, enhance customer engagement, and support operational excellence.

Rangel holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Mathematics from Texas Christian University along with certifications in SAFe Agile and Executive Women in Leadership from Cornell University. She is passionate about cultivating IT talent and fostering a culture centered on innovation, accountability, and execution.

Her appointment marks a significant step forward in Liberty Tax's commitment to leveraging technology as a core enabler of business transformation and sustained growth.

Contact Information

Marketing Team
Marketing Manager
marketing.support@libtax.com
866.871.1040

.

SOURCE: Liberty Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-tax-appoints-kassie-rangel-as-chief-information-officer-1031462

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
