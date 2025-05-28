BrecoBenton Auction: Turnkey Motel in Growing Middle Georgia Market Offered at Online Auction

Gray Motel to Sell via Online Auction June 24

GRAY, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / A rare investment opportunity in the heart of Middle Georgia is hitting the auction block this month. The Gray Motel, located at 112 E. Clinton Street in the fast-growing city of Gray, GA, will be sold via online-only auction conducted by Pointe South and Breco Benton Auction.

Gray Hotel

Outside shot

Bidding will open on Sunday, June 16 at 2:00 PM and close on Monday, June 24 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Situated on a prime 5-acre tract, this newly renovated, single-story motel offers both immediate revenue potential and long-term upside-whether continued as a hospitality business or redeveloped for another commercial use.

"This is a unique chance to acquire a highly visible commercial property in a rapidly expanding area," said a representative from Breco Benton Auction. "The Gray Motel has strong bones, recent improvements, and sits in a location with significant redevelopment potential."

The motel currently operates at approximately 50% occupancy, which creates an excellent opportunity for a new owner to increase profitability through better utilization, marketing, or rebranding. Recent improvements-including a new roof and freshly paved parking lot completed in 2020-mean minimal up-front investment will be needed.

High Visibility & Access

Positioned along E. Clinton Street, one of the main thoroughfares through Gray, the property features direct road frontage, excellent signage, and a layout that ensures convenient, front-door parking for all guest rooms. The building's single-story design adds to its operational ease and appeal for short- and long-term guests.

Additional Income Potential

In addition to the income generated by the motel, the property includes a large roadside billboard that faces a high-traffic section of E. Clinton Street. This billboard offers the buyer an additional income stream by leasing it out to advertisers, further improving the investment's overall ROI.

Growth Market

Gray, GA is a city on the rise. With steady population and economic growth, the demand for affordable, well-located lodging and commercial space is expected to increase. This property presents a rare opportunity to enter or expand within the Middle Georgia market at auction pricing.

Auction Details:

Property: Gray Motel, 112 E. Clinton St., Gray, GA

Bidding Opens: June 16 at 2:00 PM ET

Bidding Closes: June 24 at 2:00 PM ET

Auction Type: Online-only

Auction Companies: Pointe South and Breco Benton Auction

Contact Information

Miranda Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

miranda@marknetalliance.com

2179310133





SOURCE: BrecoBenton Auction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/turnkey-motel-in-growing-middle-georgia-market-offered-at-online-1032287