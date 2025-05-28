Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BrecoBenton Auction: Turnkey Motel in Growing Middle Georgia Market Offered at Online Auction

Gray Motel to Sell via Online Auction June 24

GRAY, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / A rare investment opportunity in the heart of Middle Georgia is hitting the auction block this month. The Gray Motel, located at 112 E. Clinton Street in the fast-growing city of Gray, GA, will be sold via online-only auction conducted by Pointe South and Breco Benton Auction.

Gray Hotel

Gray Hotel
Outside shot

Bidding will open on Sunday, June 16 at 2:00 PM and close on Monday, June 24 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Situated on a prime 5-acre tract, this newly renovated, single-story motel offers both immediate revenue potential and long-term upside-whether continued as a hospitality business or redeveloped for another commercial use.

"This is a unique chance to acquire a highly visible commercial property in a rapidly expanding area," said a representative from Breco Benton Auction. "The Gray Motel has strong bones, recent improvements, and sits in a location with significant redevelopment potential."

The motel currently operates at approximately 50% occupancy, which creates an excellent opportunity for a new owner to increase profitability through better utilization, marketing, or rebranding. Recent improvements-including a new roof and freshly paved parking lot completed in 2020-mean minimal up-front investment will be needed.

High Visibility & Access

Positioned along E. Clinton Street, one of the main thoroughfares through Gray, the property features direct road frontage, excellent signage, and a layout that ensures convenient, front-door parking for all guest rooms. The building's single-story design adds to its operational ease and appeal for short- and long-term guests.

Additional Income Potential

In addition to the income generated by the motel, the property includes a large roadside billboard that faces a high-traffic section of E. Clinton Street. This billboard offers the buyer an additional income stream by leasing it out to advertisers, further improving the investment's overall ROI.

Growth Market

Gray, GA is a city on the rise. With steady population and economic growth, the demand for affordable, well-located lodging and commercial space is expected to increase. This property presents a rare opportunity to enter or expand within the Middle Georgia market at auction pricing.

Auction Details:

  • Property: Gray Motel, 112 E. Clinton St., Gray, GA

  • Bidding Opens: June 16 at 2:00 PM ET

  • Bidding Closes: June 24 at 2:00 PM ET

  • Auction Type: Online-only

  • Auction Companies: Pointe South and Breco Benton Auction

Contact Information

Miranda Adams
Chief Marketing Officer
miranda@marknetalliance.com
2179310133

.

SOURCE: BrecoBenton Auction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/turnkey-motel-in-growing-middle-georgia-market-offered-at-online-1032287

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.