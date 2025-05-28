Lief Labs' CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief's CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Valley Industry Association (VIA) Workforce Development Conference on May 15th held at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, CA.

The VIA's Workforce Development Conference was titled, The Future of Work 2.0: Igniting Generational Talent in a Tech-Driven World, and attendees included executives, entrepreneurs, human resource and thought leaders from some of the top companies of the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition to fireside chats with Villalobos and other regional business leaders, the conference featured strategy discussions regarding attracting, retaining and developing top talent in a competitive market and creating pathways for growth that resonate across generations with presentations from keynote speakers Seth Mattison and Kim Lear.

"I greatly appreciated the opportunity to share my experience and views on how company culture is critical to scaling a business. Culture is as important as the great nutritional products we produce at Lief. I believe you can't have one without the other," said Adel Villalobos, Lief Labs' CEO and Founder. "The VIA Conference did a fantastic job of bringing together great insight on the future of workforce development through the perspective of generational differences and technology and the impact these two areas are already having on businesses and their culture."

Villalobos added, "I was proud to be representing my CEO colleagues and Los Angeles CEO Council where I play a key role in advocating for workforce development. I'm extremely passionate about the importance of bringing community, businesses and elected officials together to drive the right economic climate through collaborative agendas such as workforce development."

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

