28.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
PAL Impact Foundation: PALIF Launches CASE-AI to Promote Safe, Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, concerns over its ethical, social, and security risks are gaining global attention. In response, the PAL Impact Foundation (PALIF), a nonprofit committed to promoting technology-driven inclusive development, has officially launched the Center for Accessible Safe and Ethical AI (CASE-AI) to promote AI that is equitable, accessible, ethical and safe.

PALIF Logo

PALIF Logo

The launch of CASE-AI marks a strategic move to ensure AI development is not only innovative but also accountable, inclusive, and equitable-especially for marginalized communities.

"While most commercial organizations chase data to dominate platforms, we've focused on building safe and responsible AI," said Basudeb Pal, Founder and Chairman of PALIF. "Our platforms are designed to audit and monitor AI systems automatically, ensuring ethical standards are met before and after deployment."

PALIF's latest initiative reflects growing global pressure for guardrails in AI use, especially as it expands into healthcare, education, and defense. Influential voices in the tech world, including AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, have expressed concern about a lack of foresight. "I wish I'd thought about safety earlier," Hinton said-now a widely cited caution in the AI ethics conversation.

Through CASE-AI, PALIF is creating frameworks, tools, and policies that empower industries, governments, and nonprofits to adopt AI in ways that prioritize transparency, accountability, and safety.

The announcement was made during the 24th Infopoverty World Conference, where Mr. Pal addressed international stakeholders and reiterated PALIF's long-standing belief that technology should uplift, not exclude.

Watch Mr. Pal's full speech from the Infopoverty World Conference here.

About PALIF

PAL Impact Foundation (PALIF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using technology for inclusive and sustainable development. Operating at the intersection of education, public health, and ethical innovation, PALIF builds solutions that empower underserved communities and promote digital equity.

The foundation's recent launch of CASE-AI is part of its ongoing effort to embed human-centered values in technology and shape the future of AI for the public good.

Contact Information

Shwetnisha Bose
Associate Manager
info@palif.org

SOURCE: PAL Impact Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/palif-launches-case-ai-to-promote-safe-ethical-use-of-artificial-1032617

