Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 12:31
890,00 Euro
+3,73 % +32,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sand Studio: Samsung Knox Support Now Live in AirDroid Business

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / .AirDroid Business today announced significant updates to its Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform, introducing powerful new features specifically designed to streamline and strengthen the management of Samsung devices within enterprise environments. These enhancements address key industry needs for robust security, granular control, and seamless integration within the Samsung Knox ecosystem.

Organizations leveraging Samsung's popular range of smartphones and tablets often require advanced management capabilities that go beyond standard Android Enterprise features. Key challenges include ensuring secure and efficient device onboarding at scale, applying intricate device-specific settings, and maintaining compatibility across diverse Samsung models and OS versions. AirDroid Business's latest update directly targets these pain points.

The new capabilities include:

  1. Samsung Knox Enrollment Integration
    AirDroid Business now supports Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME), allowing IT administrators to bulk-enroll corporate-owned Samsung devices quickly and securely. Devices can be automatically configured and enrolled into AirDroid Business management upon initial setup, fresh out of the box. This significantly reduces manual IT workload, minimizes setup errors, and ensures devices are policy-compliant from the moment they are powered on.

  2. Advanced Policy Control via OEMConfig and Samsung Knox Service Plugin (KSP)
    By integrating with Samsung's Knox Service Plugin (KSP) through the Android OEMConfig framework, AirDroid Business unlocks a vast array of granular device settings and policy controls unique to Samsung devices. Administrators can now configure hundreds of Samsung-specific policies directly from the AirDroid Business console, covering areas such as advanced restrictions, hardware control, connectivity settings, Knox platform features, and security configurations. This allows for deeper customization and enhanced security posture tailored specifically to the capabilities of Samsung hardware, ensuring businesses can leverage the full potential of their device investment.

Recognizing the diversity within the Samsung device portfolio, AirDroid Business has invested in improving overall platform compatibility and optimization for Samsung devices. This ensures a smoother, more reliable management experience across various models and Android versions, leading to more consistent policy enforcement and reduced troubleshooting time for IT teams managing mixed Samsung fleets.

These enhancements provide businesses relying on Samsung devices with a more powerful, efficient, and deeply integrated MDM experience. By leveraging native Knox platform features like KME and the extensive policy controls offered via KSP, AirDroid Business empowers organizations to improve security, streamline operations, and maximize the utility of their Samsung mobile endpoints.

For more information about AirDroid Business Samsung Knox support, please visit AirDroid Business website.

About AirDroid Business

AirDroid Business is a comprehensive Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution specializing in Android devices. It offers a suite of features including remote access and control, device provisioning, policy enforcement, application management service, kiosk mode, geofencing, and robust security tools designed to help businesses manage, secure, and support their mobile device fleets efficiently.

AirDroid and its related products are developed by Sand Studio. They are not sponsored, endorsed, or approved by, or affiliated or associated with Google LLC, its Android trademarks, or its Android offerings.

Contact Information

Anita R.
AirDroid Marketing
press@airdroid.com

.

SOURCE: Sand Studio



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/samsung-knox-support-now-live-in-airdroid-business-1032626

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
