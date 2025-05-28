Blockware Solutions: Blockware Expands Leadership Team and Launches Growth Division to Accelerate Bitcoin & HPC Infrastructure Innovation Ahead of Strategic Fundraising and Market Expansion

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Blockware, a leading innovator in Bitcoin mining and infrastructure, today announced significant team expansions and leadership promotions as it prepares for its next phase of growth. Central to this evolution is the launch of a new Growth Division "As the Bitcoin network reaches all-time highs in strength and security, and capital markets regain confidence in digital assets, we see a clear window to scale," said Mason Jappa, CEO of Blockware. "This team expansion and the launch of our Growth Division set the stage for our upcoming fundraising round and position us to lead the next era of Bitcoin infrastructure."

Leadership and Team Announcements:

Justin Carlson Promoted to Chief Product Officer

Blockware proudly announces the promotion of Justin Carlson to Chief Product Officer, effective February 2025. Since joining Blockware as Vice President of Product Management in January 2024, Justin has been instrumental in leading product development and go-to-market strategies for core offerings such as the Bitcoin Mining-as-a-Service platform and Marketplace. As CPO, Justin will oversee product strategy and execution across the Bitcoin Mining Marketplace, Mining-as-a-Service, HPC, and infrastructure products - driving Blockware's product innovation and market expansion.

James Stanton Joins as Vice President of Growth

James Stanton joins Blockware bringing deep expertise in Bitcoin mining, data center management, and Enterprise SaaS. Formerly leading business development at Foundry, James helped scale mining and hosting verticals and was key in growing Foundry USA Pool to $10 million ARR. His experience in strategic partnerships and operational optimization will be critical to accelerating Blockware's growth trajectory.

Nicholas Dorion Named Director of HPC and Communications

Nicholas Dorion joins the Growth Division as Director of HPC and Communications. With over a decade of experience in strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and digital marketing across public and private sectors, Nicholas brings invaluable expertise to Blockware's HPC initiatives and communications strategy.

Blake Davis Promoted to Senior Account Executive

Blake Davis has been promoted to Senior Account Executive, recognizing his outstanding contributions since joining Blockware in December 2021. Blake's sales acumen and client relationship management have been pivotal to Blockware's expanding presence in the Bitcoin mining industry. Blake will represent Blockware at BTC Vegas this year.

Rocco Marchiori Joins as Corporate Controller

Blockware welcomes Rocco Marchiori as Corporate Controller. Rocco brings over five years of experience in finance, risk management, and operations within Bitcoin mining and digital asset investment. Previously with Block Mining, Rocco's expertise in financial infrastructure, audit readiness, and compliance strengthens Blockware's financial controls ahead of upcoming fundraising efforts.

In recent announcements, Blockware is proud to collaborate with leading public companies like Crypto Blockchain Industries (ALCBI.PA) and Soluna (NASDAQ: SLNH), as part of our strategic push to scale infrastructure and expand industry partnerships.

About Blockware

Blockware is at the forefront of Bitcoin mining and infrastructure innovation, delivering products and services that empower miners and enterprises in the digital asset ecosystem. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, scalable solutions, and operational excellence, Blockware is driving the future of Bitcoin infrastructure globally.

