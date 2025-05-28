Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $41.70 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive manufacturing equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 31.99 billion in 2025 and reach USD 41.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is driving automakers to upgrade their manufacturing processes with more advanced and specialized equipment. To support this shift, OEMs are increasingly adopting automation to enhance production speed, accuracy, and efficiency. This move toward smarter production is further strengthened by the rise of Industry 4.0 technologies, which integrate real-time data, AI, and connected systems into the manufacturing environment. Together, these trends are creating a strong push for modern and intelligent automotive manufacturing equipment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market"

120 - Tables

60 - Figures

210 - Pages

Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 31.99 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 41.70 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Forecast Period 2025-2030 Segments Covered By Equipment type, Vehicle Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Vulnerability of industrial manufacturing systems to cyberattacks Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for AI and ML by automobile companies Key Market Drivers Elevated sales of electric and hybrid vehicles globally



CNC machine segment to account for largest share of automotive manufacturing equipment market during forecast period

The CNC machine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the automotive manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the growing need for precision, efficiency, and repeatability in automotive component manufacturing. CNC machines are widely used for producing complex parts with high accuracy, such as engine components, transmission parts, and chassis elements. As vehicle designs become more advanced, especially with the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand for complex, high-tolerance components are increasing, further boosting the adoption of CNC technology. Additionally, the integration of CNC machines with automation and Industry 4.0 systems enhances productivity, reduces human error, and supports real-time monitoring. These advantages make CNC machines a critical part of modern automotive production lines, driving their continued market leadership.

Passenger vehicle segment projected to dominate the automotive manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period

The passenger vehicle segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the automotive manufacturing equipment market, driven by robust global production and rising consumer demand. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global passenger car production reached approximately 67.7 million units in 2024, accounting for about 73% of total vehicle production. This surge is fueled by increasing per capita income, urbanization, and the growing preference for personal mobility, especially in emerging economies. Automakers are responding by investing heavily in advanced manufacturing equipment to enhance production efficiency and accommodate new powertrain technologies, including electric vehicles. Additionally, favorable government policies and the availability of skilled labor in developing nations are attracting significant investments in automotive manufacturing infrastructure. These factors collectively reinforce the passenger vehicle segment's leading position in the automotive manufacturing equipment market.

Asia Pacific to witness the highest CAGR in automotive manufacturing equipment market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing automotive manufacturing equipment industry during the forecast period, driven by a combination of economic, demographic, and industrial factors. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing middle class are fueling strong demand for vehicles across key countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. As a result, automakers are expanding production capacities and upgrading facilities with advanced manufacturing technologies. The region also benefits from a large, cost-effective labor force and favorable government policies that support domestic manufacturing and foreign direct investments. In 2024, China alone produced over 31 million vehicles, underscoring its role as a global automotive manufacturing hub. Additionally, the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the region is prompting OEMs to modernize equipment to accommodate new powertrain and assembly needs, further boosting the demand for advanced manufacturing solutions.

Key Players

The key players in the automotive manufacturing equipment companies includes ABB (Switzerland), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), AMADA CO., LTD. (Japan), AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. (Japan), Dürr Group (Germany), Schuler Group (Germany), TRUMPF (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan).

