Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce William "Randy" Moening has joined the firm as a Managing Director

It is with great enthusiasm that Aegis Capital Corp announces the hiring of Randy Moening, CFP®, CLU® as a Managing Director to their Wealth Management division. Randy has spent 33 years serving Private Clients and specializes in investment management, estate & trust planning, insurance & risk management, and tailored financing.

Randy graduated from Baylor University in 1991 and began his banking career with North Carolina National Bank. Randy held several positions in customer service, personal banking, and Professional & Executive Lending with NCNB and its successors, NationsBank and Bank of America, including managing several large teams in Central USA and Central Texas. While at Wells Fargo, in 2011, Randy moved directly into financial advisory and investments and over the next fourteen years, managed a portfolio in excess of $1 Billion.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We welcome Randy and are honored he turned to Aegis for the next phase of his career. I am confident our adviser-centric culture and open-architecture platform will enable Randy to provide comprehensive wealth management and the best possible service to his clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"We welcome Randy to the Aegis community. With Aegis' support, more advisers are recognizing the importance of freedom and flexibility as they seek ways to differentiate themselves and enhance the client experience. Randy is a well-respected and experienced adviser with a high-quality book of business. We look forward to partnering with Randy for years to come."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

