Compression Therapy Market worth US$5.9 billion by 2030 with 5.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Compression Therapy Market, valued at US$4.3 billion in 2024 stood at US$4.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5.9 billion by the end of the period. The key factor driving the compression therapy market is the increasing prevalence of venous disorders and lymphedema, particularly among the elderly and post-surgical patients. Additionally, the rising rates of obesity and advancements in smart compression devices are further boosting demand in this market.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of obesity and the rising number of orthopaedic procedures have increased the demand for compression therapy devices. Obesity leads to circulation problems, and post-surgical patients often need compression therapy to prevent complications and support recovery.

By Based on Application, the varicose veins segment is the leading segment of the compression therapy market due to its direct link to the rising prevalence of this condition, especially among aging populations and individuals whose jobs require prolonged standing. Compression therapy effectively alleviates symptoms of varicose veins, such as pain and swelling, by enhancing venous return and reducing pressure in the affected vessels. The growing preference for non-invasive treatments, along with an increasing demand for home-based care options, positions compression therapy as an important therapeutic choice. Additionally, advancements in the design of compression garments, which offer improved comfort and effectiveness, further strengthen its role in this field.

By Based on Product, Compression bandages dominate the compression therapy market, particularly due to their essential role in managing venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and early-stage lymphedema during decongestive therapy. Multi-layer systems allow clinicians to tailor pressure levels based on limb circumference changes, making them more suitable than fixed-pressure garments in active wound management. Clinical protocols, such as those recommended by NICE in the UK, prioritize bandage systems for ulcer healing. Companies like Essity (with its JOBST Comprilan and Leukotape product lines) and 3M (offering the Coban 2 Layer Compression System) are key players driving adoption through specialized solutions designed for effective pressure distribution, moisture control, and ease of application.

The compression therapy market is experiencing significant innovation, especially with the integration of digital health technologies. These advancements include pressure-sensing systems that provide real-time feedback to both clinicians and patients. Velcro-based adjustable wraps are becoming more popular, enabling users to manage their therapy easily outside of clinical settings, which supports the trend toward decentralized care. Custom-fit solutions, created using 3D scanning or sizing tools, are also gaining traction as they offer better therapeutic outcomes through precise compression.

To address challenges related to long-term wear, companies are developing lightweight, breathable fabrics that minimize skin irritation. Additionally, sustainability is becoming a key differentiator, with some companies exploring biodegradable or reusable compression materials to help reduce medical waste.

By geography, the US holds a significant share of the compression therapy market for several important reasons. First, there is a high prevalence of chronic venous diseases, such as varicose veins and lymphedema, which creates a consistent demand for compression therapies. Additionally, the aging population contributes significantly to this demand, as older adults are more susceptible to conditions that require these treatments.

Moreover, the growing number of orthopedic surgeries and the subsequent need for post-surgical care also drive the market, as compression therapy is commonly used to manage swelling and promote recovery. The US also benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to specialized care, and favorable reimbursement policies, all of which encourage the adoption of compression therapy.

Finally, the presence of major companies, such as 3M and Essity, which are leaders in product innovation and availability, ensures the market's ongoing growth and accessibility.

As of 2024, the key players in the compression therapy market are BSN Medical (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), 3M Company (US), Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), SIGVARIS AG (Switzerland), Juzo GmbH (Germany), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), VENOSAN (Switzerland), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Essity AB (Sweden), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Medline Industries, LP (US), Gottfried Medical, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Össur hf. (Iceland), Mego Afek AC Ltd. (Israel), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Spectrum Healthcare (US), THUASNE (France), and Medtronic Plc (Ireland).

BSN Medical (Germany):

BSN Medical an Essity company, has strengthened its leadership in global compression therapy through innovation, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. The company continues to enhance its market-leading JOBST range by utilizing advanced technologies such as SoftFit for improved comfort and compliance, sensitive top bands for moisture control, and 3D-knitted seamless garments that provide an anatomical fit, like the JOBST Elvarex Plus.

BSN has reinforced its market position through acquisitions, such as Wright Therapy Products, and collaborations with companies like Terumo Medical Corporation in Japan and Ortopédicos Futuro in Colombia, which have expanded its distribution reach. Additionally, the integration of BSN Medical India into Essity India and the establishment of manufacturing centers in Goa demonstrate the company's commitment to emerging markets and sustainability. These sites operate globally in alignment with Essity's sustainability framework. Other products, such as JOBST Compri2 and the stylish JOBST UltraSheer, reflect BSN's commitment to both clinical performance and consumer preferences, reinforcing its position as a leader in compression therapy.

Medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Medi GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of medical compression therapy products. The company is well-known for its wide range of medical compression stockings, orthopedic supports, and wound care solutions. Medi serves both clinical and consumer markets under its key brands, Mediven and Circaid, which focus on venous and lymphatic disorders. Medi has a strong presence across Europe, North America, and Asia, with production facilities in Germany and subsidiaries in over 20 countries. The company prioritizes evidence-based product development and uses advanced materials that combine medical effectiveness with patient comfort. Additionally, Medi invests in patient education and digital solutions to promote long-term adherence to therapy.

3M (US)

3M is a leading player in the compression therapy market, known for its clinically validated products that promote wound healing and support vascular health. The company's compression therapy offerings include cohesive bandages, compression wraps, and multi-layer systems, which are widely used in both hospital and home care settings. 3M has a strong global presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its solutions effectively address conditions such as venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, and chronic edema. The product line features well-known brands like Coban and ActiWrap, which offer consistent pressure delivery and ease of application. These products are primarily marketed through 3M's Medical Solutions division. 3M emphasizes product innovation and strategic collaborations to maintain its competitive advantage. For example, the company has focused on integrating its products with wound care portfolios and pressure mapping technologies to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the user experience.

