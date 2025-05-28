Chaikin Trial Group Announces Rebuilding the Road Ahead Scholarship

Chaikin Trial Group Personal Injury Lawyers Launches its $2,500 Rebuilding the Road Ahead: How an Accident Inspired My New Direction Scholarship

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Chaikin Trial Group Personal Injury Lawyers launches the Rebuilding the Road Ahead: How an Accident Inspired My New Direction scholarship . Starting in 2025, this $2,500 scholarship will support students whose lives were changed by a severe car accident.

Applicants are asked to create a video sharing their personal story about how a car crash impacted their life. They are invited to discuss the challenges they faced, how they felt, and how the experience changed their future plans, including academic and career goals.

Students pursuing higher education at an accredited college, university, or graduate school are encouraged to apply. Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be an undergraduate or graduate student

Be admitted to or enrolled in an accredited U.S. college, university, or graduate school

Have a minimum 3.0 GPA

Be a U.S. citizen or authorized to work or study in the U.S.

Create a video on the provided topic and submit the link through the form

Agree to the scholarship's Terms and Conditions

Have been involved in a car accident

The application deadline is December 15, 2025. After the deadline, the scholarship committee will review all applications. The decision process may take one to three months, depending on the number of submissions.

For more details about the Rebuilding the Road Ahead: How an Accident Inspired My New Direction scholarship, students and their families can review the terms and conditions on the law firm's official website.

Chaikin Trial Group Personal Injury Lawyers looks forward to reviewing the first round of scholarship essays in 2025 and wishes all applicants the best of luck.

About Chaikin Trial Group

One of Long Island's premier personal injury law firms, Chaikin Trial Group is built on a foundation of trust and transparency. As experienced attorneys, the team knows the long-lasting impact of any type of accident, including car crashes, which is why they have launched the Rebuilding the Road Ahead: How an Accident Inspired My New Direction scholarship.

The law firm has achieved impressive results, with a total amount of $100 million recovered for clients. With 50 years of combined experience, the team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to every case. Since its founding in 2020, the firm has established a strong reputation for its commitment to securing favorable outcomes for clients.

Founder Ian Chaikin is known for his aggressive approach and proven track record in securing results for clients with various injuries. Whether handling cases involving motor vehicle collisions or other catastrophic events, the firm's attorneys bring unmatched skill and energy to every case.

Legal Disclaimer: This scholarship opportunity is not a form of legal advice or legal representation. Submitting an application does not create an attorney-client relationship with Chaikin Trial Group. All eligibility decisions are at the sole discretion of the firm.

