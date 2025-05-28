Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Flowable, a provider of business process automation and case management software, has been included in Forrester's The Digital Process Automation (DPA) Landscape, Q2 2025 report. The report, published last month, includes Flowable as one of the notable vendors in the report.





As businesses look to do more with fewer resources, many are turning to automation to reduce delays, cut costs, and simplify operations. Forrester's recent report reflects these priorities and points to the growing need for tools that can manage everyday tasks and more complex, unpredictable work. Flowable's platform helps meet this need by combining process design, case handling, and automation in one place.

Flowable makes it easier for companies to organize their work, whether that involves employees, software, or customer services. It's used to improve processes like loan approvals, insurance claims, service requests, and internal workflows - especially in highly compliant industries including banking, healthcare, insurance, and government.

"We're proud to be recognized in this Forrester report," said Tijs Rademakers, vice president of engineering at Flowable. "Our platform continues to evolve to help companies run smoother operations and solve problems faster, while staying in control of their processes."

Helping Businesses Stay Organized and Flexible

The Forrester report highlights how the market is shifting from basic task automation to smarter, more connected systems. Today's businesses need tools that not only automate work but also allow teams to respond when things don't go as planned. Flowable supports this shift with features that help track progress, manage exceptions and keep teams aligned.

Flowable stands out for its ability to bring people, software and digital tools together in a single system. Teams can create custom workflows, decide when certain actions should happen using automation and adjust processes as needed.

It also provides tools to keep track of what decisions were made, when they were made and who made them which is important for teams that need to follow strict rules or reporting standards, or are pursuing optimization.

The platform is based on open industry standards, which makes it easier to connect with other systems that a company already uses. This helps businesses avoid building from scratch or relying on multiple tools that don't work well together.

Forrester's digital process automation landscape report offers a clear view of enterprise automation options out there today. And insights into the key business value that automation leaders are achieving with digital process automation right now.

Flowable's strengths helping automation leaders today include:

Coordinating tasks across teams, software, and digital systems

Supporting both structured routines and flexible work processes

Providing tools to log decisions and track changes

Connecting smoothly with existing technology using open standards

Supporting a Wide Range of Teams

Flowable is used by different teams across an organization, each with their own goals:

Operations teams use it to reduce delays and eliminate repetitive tasks

Compliance and audit teams rely on it to keep records and follow policies

IT and digital teams use it to automate processes and launch new tools faster, and keep systems connected

Customer support and finance teams improve service by speeding up common processes like account setup, claims, and approvals

Because Flowable lets both technical and non-technical users build and update workflows, it's a useful tool for businesses that want to move quickly without depending only on developers.

Flowable also helps companies stay flexible. As rules, markets or technologies change, teams can adjust how their processes work without needing to rebuild everything from the ground up.

A Strong Option for Long-Term Automation Goals

Forrester's Digital Process Automation Landscape report is a solid resource for companies that are choosing tools to support their growth and digital strategy. The 2025 report outlines how platforms like Flowable are helping businesses stay on track by making their operations faster, clearer, and more consistent. The report arrives at a transformational moment when organizations increase focus on AI agent innovation and the eventuating possibilities within end-to-end business automation.

Flowable believes its recognition in Forrester's 2025 DPA Landscape shows its commitment to supporting the evolving needs and expectations of today's enterprises. Organizations interested in learning more about how Flowable supports business automation, case management, and digital operations can access the full report reprint and product information here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Flowable

Flowable is a leading provider of business process automation and case management software. Its flexible, low-code platform enables organizations to design, manage, and optimize workflows that connect teams, systems, and data. Flowable serves enterprises across industries such as finance, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector.

