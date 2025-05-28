Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - From May 19 to 23, the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2025) was held in Atlanta, USA, drawing more than 7,000 participants from around the world. Organized annually since 1984 by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (RAS), ICRA is widely recognized as the premier academic conference in the field of robotics and automation.

According to Google Scholar Metrics (GSM), ICRA consistently ranks as the top publication venue in robotics in terms of impact. It brings together leading researchers, developers, and thought leaders exchange insights and explore the latest advances and future trends in robotics and embodied intelligence. In both scale and academic influence, ICRA stands at the forefront of the global robotics community.

Daimon Robotics participated in ICRA 2025, showcasing the international debut of its latest innovations: DM-Tac W, the world's first Multi-dimensional, High-resolution, High-frequency Vision-based Tactile Sensor, and DM-Hand1, a Multi-dimensional Tactile Sensing Dexterous Hand.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ9wd-g0dHc

Daimon Robotics' first overseas appearance attracted significant attention from both the academic and industrial communities.

At Daimon Robotics' booth, interactive exhibit areas were set up for both DM-Tac W and DM-Hand1, drawing considerable attention from attendees.

DM-Tac W, covered with 40,000 sensing units per square centimeter, far surpasses the most advanced array-based tactile sensors currently available. It can capture a wide range of tactile information during contact, such as shape, texture, hardness, slippage, contact force, and tangential force. This allows end-effectors such as robotic grippers to achieve tactile sensitivity approaching that of the human hand.

An interactive game was also available for attendees to experience. By pressing on different areas of the DM-Tac W sensor and adjusting the normal and tangential forces, participants were able to precisely control the trajectory of the character in the game, vividly showcasing DM-Tac W's high resolution, high frequency, and multi-modal sensing capabilities.

Visitors experiencing the tactile demo (Figure 2)

Meanwhile, DM-Hand1 also received extensive attention. Daimon Robotics has made a breakthrough by embedding millimeter-level thickness vision-based tactile sensors into the fingertips of a dexterous robotic hand. This significantly reduces finger thickness and enhances the robot's flexibility and adaptability.

Owing to its ability to perceive rich, multi-modal tactile information, DM-Hand1 enables robots to perform high-difficulty tasks such as adaptive grip force control, delicate handling of fragile or damage-prone objects, and precision assembly of intricate parts.

Technical expert introducing DM-Hand1 to visitors (Figure 3)

Daimon Robotics' booth draws a large number of professional attendees (Figure 4)

Pioneering Vision-Based Tactile Sensing Technology

A Breakthrough in Commercialization in China

At present, while front-end processes in industrial manufacturing have largely been automated, the assembly of irregularly shaped components in the back-end stages still heavily relies on manual labor. Tasks that ordinary workers can handle with brief training remain highly challenging for robots. For robotic systems to be truly applied in real-world scenarios, dexterous manipulation is the key capability.

And within dexterous manipulation, tactile sensing is absolutely essential. Humans can effortlessly perform tasks like screwing in a bolt or twisting open a bottle thanks to a combination of sensitive tactile feedback, force perception, and finger deformation sensing. Robots lacking tactile sensing, by contrast, operate slowly and struggle with fine or complex tasks.

Recognizing this, Daimon Robotics made tactile sensing a top priority from the very beginning of its humanoid robot development. The journey began with an academic team at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and has now spanned over eight years.

The technology originated from a six-year research collaboration between Professor Yu Wang, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, and his former research collaborator, Professor Alberto Rodriguez of MIT. Under Professor Wang's leadership, the Daimon Robotics team developed an entirely original technical pathway for vision-based tactile sensors, laying the foundation for its breakthrough products.

This innovation has successfully overcome several longstanding challenges associated with vision-based tactile sensors, such as high computational requirements, excessive heat generation, and limited durability. By doing so, Daimon Robotics has forged a distinctive path in the global fields of robotics and embodied intelligence.

Moreover, Daimon Robotics has made a breakthrough in reducing sensor thickness to the millimeter level, and is now driving the industrialization of what could become the world's thinnest vision-based tactile sensor. This achievement marks the first commercial application of vision-based tactile sensing technology in China. Building on its deep experience in tactile sensing and robotic manipulation, Daimon Robotics is accelerating the practical deployment of embodied intelligence technologies and leading a new wave of industrial transformation.

As ICRA 2025 successfully concluded, Daimon Robotics' innovative products, DM-Tac W and DM-Hand1, have received international recognition and secured overseas orders, achieving one of the first large-scale global exports of Chinese vision-based tactile sensing products. This milestone represents a new breakthrough for "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Daimon Robotics will continue to collaborate with global research partners to advance the real-world application of embodied intelligence across diverse scenarios and drive innovation and upgrades in the robotics industry.

About Daimon Robotics

Daimon (Shenzhen) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. is dedicated to developing high-resolution multimodal tactile sensing systems and dexterous hand hardware and software solutions. By deeply integrating AI with robotics, we focus on developing Vision-Tactile-Language-Action (VTLA) manipulation models. We provide innovative solutions for Intelligent logistics, Laboratory Automation, Embodied artificial Intelligence, and more.

Daimon Robotics was originated from the research team of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. With years of expertise in vision-based tactile sensors, dexterous hand design, behavior learning, and multimodal perception-action models from visual and tactile feedback, the founding team has achieved internationally recognized research outcomes and technological advancements. The founding members have extensive experience in mass production and global revenue in millions of USD.

Daimon Robotics focuses on innovations in tactile sensing and dexterous manipulation, promoting the application of embodied skills and intelligence in the real world. We aim to change working environments, improve quality of life, and unlock the revolutionary value of intelligent robots.

SOURCE: 41Caijing