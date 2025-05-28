Aryza Announces Strategic Acquisition of Webio to Accelerate AI Integration and Drive Future Growth

DUBLIN, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryza, a global provider of mission-critical automation software across the credit lifecycle, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Webio, a pioneering provider of conversational AI solutions. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Aryza's growth journey and underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its technological capabilities and delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Webio brings with it true AI expertise, a cloud-native platform, and a talented team with significant experience in artificial intelligence. The company's cultural alignment with Aryza is evident, with a shared passion for innovation and a clear enthusiasm for contributing to Aryza's future growth.

This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to integrate Webio's advanced AI intellectual property across Aryza's suite of products and services. The integration will enable Aryza to offer AI-powered solutions to its extensive customer base, particularly in the collections and recovery sector, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. In the longer term, Aryza plans to embed these AI capabilities into its broader product suite, providing added value to customers.

Colin Brown, CEO of Aryza "The addition of Webio to the Aryza family is a pivotal step in our journey to becoming a leader in AI-powered financial solutions. Their expertise in conversational AI, combined with their innovative, cloud-native platform, perfectly aligns with our vision for the future. Together, we'll be able to deliver exceptional value to our customers while continuing on our strategy to deliver SaaS-solutions across the full credit and debt cycle."

Cormac O'Neill, Webio CEO " Joining the Aryza Group marks an exciting new chapter for Webio, and we look forward to contributing to its ambitious vision. By combining our AI capabilities with Aryza's established product portfolio and market reach, we're in a strong position to enhance customer engagement and drive real innovation in financial services."

Having true AI as part of Aryza's offering will not only enhance its ability to meet customer needs but also strengthen its market position in the long term. Webio's innovative platform complements Aryza's mission to provide smarter, more efficient financial solutions.

As a global leader in automation software, Aryza is dedicated to empowering businesses across the credit lifecycle with cutting-edge technology. This acquisition reflects Aryza's forward-thinking approach to staying ahead of market trends and addressing the evolving needs of its customers. With Webio's technology and expertise, Aryza is poised to drive innovation, deliver tangible results for customers, and propel the company's growth trajectory.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ellen Oliver

Ellen.oliver@aryza.com

+44 (0)7842 021620

About Aryza

Aryza is a global provider of Credit & Debt Lifecycle Management SaaS solutions, specialising in innovative tools that streamline complex processes for Financial Services & Individuals. With a focus on delivering value through technology, Aryza empowers organisations to improve efficiency, compliance, and customer outcomes.

About Webio

Webio is a leading provider of conversational AI solutions, specialising in transforming customer engagement through advanced AI-powered communication platforms. With true cloud-native capabilities, Webio enables organisations to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and drive meaningful outcomes, particularly in the areas of debt collection and financial services. Renowned for its innovation and expertise, Webio empowers businesses to engage smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aryza-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-webio-to-accelerate-ai-integration-and-drive-future-growth-302467231.html