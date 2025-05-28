MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Digital Signature Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Digital Signature Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights ItsMe, LAWtrust,DigiSigner, and QuickSign among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Digital Signature Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Digital Signature Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

itsme is a leading provider of comprehensive digital identity solutions, designed to simplify and secure key digital interactions such as customer onboarding, passwordless login, and document signing. With a user base of nearly 7 million in Belgium and active expansion into the Netherlands and Luxembourg, itsme delivers high levels of security through next-generation encryption technology. The platform is built for seamless integration across various industries, offering services in Identification, Authentication, Confirmation, and E-signature. Fully compliant with European eIDAS regulations, itsme supports cross-sector use in government, healthcare, and financial services, ensuring a streamlined user experience and regulatory alignment. In July 2024, itsme entered a strategic partnership with Nitro Software to introduce secure eSignature capabilities in Ireland. This collaboration brought Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) to Irish businesses, improving security, enhancing user trust, and reducing fraud risk while optimizing the document signing workflow.

LAWtrust is a leading South African provider of security solutions, specializing in encryption, public key infrastructure (PKI), authentication, bulk signing, secure email, and SSL certificates. The company addresses a wide range of digital security needs, including POPI (Protection of Personal Information) compliance, digital identity management, information protection, paperless workflows, and secure customer onboarding. In the digital signature space, LAWtrust offers SigningHub Cloud-a fast, intuitive, and fully web-based digital signing platform. Designed for efficiency and security, SigningHub Cloud enables users to send, view, and sign electronic documents with ease. Hosted in the cloud, the platform ensures the secure exchange of sensitive documents, supported by a complete audit trail and proof of delivery. This makes it an ideal solution for organizations seeking reliable, complaints, and user-friendly digital signing capabilities.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 130 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Digital Signature Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Offering (Software, Hardware and Service), Type (Simple Electronic Signatures (SES), Advanced Electronic Signatures (AES), and Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES), Business Function (Sales and marketing, IT, legal, human resources (HR), finance, and accounting) and Application.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

