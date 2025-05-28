Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Footprint in Buckeye State With Grand Opening in Mason

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Opening with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Mason, OH at 5300 Kings Mills Road .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Blue Oval Logo



To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's brand-new Mason location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from May 28 through June 4. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to continue our growth in Ohio this week with the opening of our Mason location," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for every customer, every time, and this brand-new location is built to continuously deliver on that commitment for years to come."

Mason, OH Location : 5300 Kings Mills Road, Mason, OH 45040

Nearby Locations: Fairfield Township , Fort Wright, KY , Alexandria, KY , Lawrenceburg, IN

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 295 express wash locations across the United States, including three Ohio locations . Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , plus, fleet plans for businesses - Tidal Wave has your unique car wash needs covered.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 295 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

Contact Information:

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-expands-footprint-in-buckeye-state-with-grand-opening-in-mason-1032723