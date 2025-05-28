The event remains the world's largest gathering for private capital professionals and continues to serve as a barometer for global trends in the space.

With just days to go, the final agenda for SuperReturn International 2025 has been unveiled, and this year's speaker lineup promises to be the most compelling yet.

From Serena Williams, Grand Slam tennis champion turned investor and entrepreneur, to Bono, musician, activist and co-founder of TPG's The Rise Fund, and former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, a sustainability-focused VC investor, the event will feature some of the most recognisable and respected names in and beyond finance. Each of the 500+ speakers will offer their unique perspective on leadership, investing, innovation and impact in today's fast-changing private markets landscape.

They join over 5,500 private capital decision-makers, including 2,700+ GPs and 1,800+ LPs with $50 trillion in assets under management from 70+ countries. Attendees will gather in Berlin for five days of debate, networking and insight from 2nd to 6th June. The event will feature 500+ speakers, including managing partners from the world's top-performing GPs, leading institutional investors and senior executives from private equity, private credit, secondaries, infrastructure and venture capital firms.

Dorothy Kelso, Managing Director of SuperReturn, said: "SuperReturn International is where private capital's most influential minds come together and this year's line-up speaks volumes about the reach and relevance of our community. From Serena Williams sharing her journey as an investor and entrepreneur, to Nico Rosberg's insight on sustainable innovation, and Bono's unique perspective on impact and capital, we're bringing fresh energy to Berlin alongside industry heavyweights shaping the future of private markets. With the full agenda now live, we can't wait to welcome delegates for a week of sharp thinking, meaningful conversations and real connections."

The agenda will include topics including technology and AI adoption, the geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape, private wealth, climate transition, private credit, secondaries, and much more.

In addition to the main agenda, SuperReturn International will be hosting SuperReturn Climate and Energy Transition on Monday 2nd June to Wednesday 4th June, as well as two days of eight co-located specialist summits on 2-3 June for those looking to delve deeper and connect with GPs and LPs with the same interests. The summits will be dedicated to private debt, secondaries, sports investing, women in private markets, private wealth, ESG, German private equity, and technology value creation in private equity. To view the full schedule of speakers and events, and to register to attend, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-international/.

Sponsors of this year's event include Investcorp, UBS, Deloitte, Goodwin, Bain Company, Barings and ZCG.

About SuperReturn International

SuperReturn International is the world's largest private equity and venture capital event, and part of the SuperReturn series of leading private equity events that take place across the world.

This five-day conference will bring together thousands of private equity and venture capital professionals, including 1,800+ Limited Partners (LPs), 2,700+ General Partners (GPs) and 550+ expert speakers from 70+ countries, to network and discuss current trends and opportunities within the private equity industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528499339/en/

Contacts:

Stephen Fishleigh

Gregory FCA

sfishleigh@gregoryfca.com

+44 203 475 7552