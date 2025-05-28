IRA Capital Expands Seniors Housing Portfolio with San Diego Acquisition

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / IRA Capital ("IRA"), a real estate private equity firm based in Irvine, California, has announced the acquisition of St. Paul's Plaza, a premier senior living community in Chula Vista, California. The property is located within the rapidly growing, highly affluent, Otay Ranch master-planned development in San Diego, CA.

St. Paul's Plaza: A 155-Unit Class-A Senior Living Community in Chula Vista, California (San Diego MSA)

Developed in 2015, the 155-unit, Class-A community features numerous amenities including a bistro, rooftop deck, salon, dog park, fitness center, and an indoor pool. Additionally, the building sits on 4.6 acres and comprises primarily of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with full kitchens. IRA will invest significant capital into the community to enhance residents' quality of life though common area renovations, increased activities / programming, and elevating the dining experience.

Ideally positioned next to Sharp Healthcare's newly expanded $86 million medical campus, the community offers residents convenient access to healthcare services, as well as nearby shopping and dining. IRA Capital plans to rebrand the community as "The Pasea" and has selected Integral Senior Living, a highly regarded operator headquartered in San Diego, CA, to assume management of the community.

"This acquisition is emblematic of IRA's ability to capitalize on opportunities often overlooked by traditional investment managers." said Azhar Jameeli, Managing Director and Head of Senior Housing at IRA Capital. "We're excited by the ongoing growth of our senior housing platform and remain highly focused on scaling our footprint in this sector," said Jay Gangwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IRA Capital. "With strong momentum behind us, we plan to deploy an additional $500 million into senior housing by year-end, reinforcing our long-term commitment to this space."

About IRA Capital

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based private equity firm specializing in real estate investments. IRA primarily invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, with an overweight concentration within the medical and healthcare sectors. To date, the firm has acquired over 11 million square feet of property across 28 states, with a total capitalization exceeding $3.5 billion. IRA partners with pension funds, institutions, and family offices to invest in high-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.iracapital.com.

