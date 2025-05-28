Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRA Capital Expands Seniors Housing Portfolio with San Diego Acquisition

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / IRA Capital ("IRA"), a real estate private equity firm based in Irvine, California, has announced the acquisition of St. Paul's Plaza, a premier senior living community in Chula Vista, California. The property is located within the rapidly growing, highly affluent, Otay Ranch master-planned development in San Diego, CA.

St. Paul's Plaza: A 155-Unit Class-A Senior Living Community in Chula Vista, California (San Diego MSA)

Developed in 2015, the 155-unit, Class-A community features numerous amenities including a bistro, rooftop deck, salon, dog park, fitness center, and an indoor pool. Additionally, the building sits on 4.6 acres and comprises primarily of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with full kitchens. IRA will invest significant capital into the community to enhance residents' quality of life though common area renovations, increased activities / programming, and elevating the dining experience.

Ideally positioned next to Sharp Healthcare's newly expanded $86 million medical campus, the community offers residents convenient access to healthcare services, as well as nearby shopping and dining. IRA Capital plans to rebrand the community as "The Pasea" and has selected Integral Senior Living, a highly regarded operator headquartered in San Diego, CA, to assume management of the community.

"This acquisition is emblematic of IRA's ability to capitalize on opportunities often overlooked by traditional investment managers." said Azhar Jameeli, Managing Director and Head of Senior Housing at IRA Capital. "We're excited by the ongoing growth of our senior housing platform and remain highly focused on scaling our footprint in this sector," said Jay Gangwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IRA Capital. "With strong momentum behind us, we plan to deploy an additional $500 million into senior housing by year-end, reinforcing our long-term commitment to this space."

About IRA Capital

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based private equity firm specializing in real estate investments. IRA primarily invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, with an overweight concentration within the medical and healthcare sectors. To date, the firm has acquired over 11 million square feet of property across 28 states, with a total capitalization exceeding $3.5 billion. IRA partners with pension funds, institutions, and family offices to invest in high-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.iracapital.com.

For more information, please contact:
IRA Capital Investor Relations
investorrelations@iracapital.com

SOURCE: IRA Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ira-capital-expands-seniors-housing-portfolio-with-san-diego-acquisition-1032601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.