Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FSE: M98) or the "Company"), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO, will present a company overview session, participate on a panel discussion and host individual investor meetings.

"We're proud to join an exceptional lineup of innovators and investors at the Centurion One Summit. As HydroGraph accelerates commercial adoption of our high-purity graphene, opportunities like this are key to building strategic partnerships and sharing our progress with the investment community," said Breure.

HydroGraph recently achieved a breakthrough in polyurethane (PU) coatings by demonstrating that its FGA-1 graphene delivers a significant improvement in chemical resistance and mechanical strength with minimal loading. This development opens the door for high-performance, low-carbon coatings in industrial and infrastructure applications-another milestone in the Company's path to scale and profitability. Building on this momentum, HydroGraph is advancing its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility through a strategic partnership with a major gas supplier, with a signed letter of intent in place and definitive agreement now in progress.

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com.

