STEALTHGAS INC. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong profitability continued for the first quarter, with Net income of $14.1 million corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.38, similar to the previous quarter's $14.2 million but reduced compared to the $17.7 million record at the time achieved in the first quarter of 2024.

Time Charter equivalent revenues decreased by 4.6% compared to the same period of last year to $36.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 as a result of a more muted market.

Preserved the high period coverage. About 70% of fleet days for 2025 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating over $165 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues.

Continued reducing leverage, making $34.4 million in debt repayments during the first quarter of 2025 and a further $19.2 million in the current quarter of 2025. Currently, all the vessels in the fully owned fleet except one are unencumbered.

Since the last quarterly announcement the Company has spent $1.8 million in share repurchases. Overall under the current program the Company has spent over $21.2 million in share repurchases since June 2023.

Maintaining ample cash and cash equivalents (incl. restricted cash) of $77.1 million as of March 31, 2025 enabling the Company to further reduce debt.

First Quarter 2025 Results1:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $42.0 million compared to revenues of $41.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, based on an average of 28.0 vessels and 27.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively, as the vessels remaining in the fleet earned higher revenues due to better market conditions.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $5.1 million and $13.5 million, respectively, compared to $2.9 million and $11.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $2.2 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in port expenses and in bunkers costs as a result of the increase in spot market days for the fleet. The $2.0 million increase in vessels' operating expenses was mainly due to increase in crew costs and maintenance expenses.

Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.4 million and nil, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the first quarter of 2025 mainly relate to the commenced drydocking of one vessel, compared to no drydocking of vessels in the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses remained stable at $2.2 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $6.7 million and $6.5 million, respectively, a $0.2 million increase is mainly related to the increase in average number of vessels owned by the Company and to the partial replacement of some of the older vessels with newer and larger ones which have a higher cost.

Impairment loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $0.5 million and nil, respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for the vessel Gas Cerberus, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2025, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.5 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2025.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, were $1.4 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The $1.8 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, remained unchanged at $0.8 million.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was a gain of $2.2 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to decrease in number of vessels in joint ventures.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $14.1 million, compared to net income of $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was 35.7 million and 35.1 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.38 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.49 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $16.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to Adjusted net income of $19.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.53 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $21.4 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 28.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 27.04 vessels for the same period of 2024.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):

A twelve months time charter for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Dominator, until Mar 2026.

A twelve months time charter extension for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Nical, until May 2026.

A six months time charter extension for the 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Esco, until Sep 2025.

As of June 2025, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $165 million.

As of June 2025, for the remainder of the year, the Company has circa 70% of fleet days secured under period contracts and contracted revenues of approximately $72 million.

In April 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the vessel Gas Cerberus to a third party, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2025. The vessel is debt-free, and the full proceeds from the sale will contribute to the Company's liquidity position.

The Company has agreed in principle to purchase back from one of its joint venture partners the remaining share (49.9%) which it does not already own in the two vessels Eco Lucidity and Gas Haralambos. The transaction is subject to entry into definitive documentation and customary conditions and is expected to take place within June 2025. Following this transaction, these two vessels will be consolidated within the fully owned fleet of the Company and only one vessel will remain in a JV.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

The results that were announced today point to a strong start to the year and underpin our confidence in sustaining the momentum we have built over the last years, throughout 2025. It is no doubt a period of uncertainty and in such periods, among other things, there is reluctance by charterers to commit longer term. With the latest developments, we expect trade flows to normalize and sentiment to improve as the fundamentals of LPG shipping continue to be positive. In this volatile environment StealthGas remains steadfast in its strategy and has all but eliminated its financial risk, being net debt free after having made over $50 million in debt repayments during this year and having 27 out of 28 vessels unencumbered. At the same time in order to return value to our shareholders, we have begun buying back shares, spending $1.8 million in share repurchases since March. Overall under the current program the Company has spent over $21.2 million in share repurchases since June 2023.

Conference Call details:

On May 28, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 31 LPG carriers, including three Joint Venture vessels in the water. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 349,170 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.'s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol "GASS."

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and Gaza, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List

For information on our fleet and further information:

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025.





FLEET DATA Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Average number of vessels (1) 27.04 28.00 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 27 28 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 2,461 2,520 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 2,439 2,500 Fleet utilization (4) 99.1% 99.2% Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,232 2,118 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 207 382 Fleet operational utilization (7) 97.7% 94.0%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before loss/gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and loss/gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Three Months Period Ended March 31st, 2024 2025 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 17,729,716 14,107,680 Less gain on derivatives (99,286 ) -- Plus swap interest received 208,127 -- Less gain on sale of vessels, net (46,384 ) -- Plus impairment loss -- 488,400 Plus share based compensation 1,345,409 1,540,402 Adjusted Net Income 19,137,582 16,136,482 Net income - EBITDA Net income 17,729,716 14,107,680 Plus interest and finance costs 3,169,061 1,415,605 Less interest income (753,396 ) (752,471 ) Plus depreciation 6,492,376 6,653,460 EBITDA 26,637,757 21,424,274



Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 17,729,716 14,107,680 Less gain on derivatives (99,286 ) -- Less gain on sale of vessels, net (46,384 ) -- Plus impairment loss -- 488,400 Plus share based compensation 1,345,409 1,540,402 Plus interest and finance costs 3,169,061 1,415,605 Less interest income (753,396 ) (752,471 ) Plus depreciation 6,492,376 6,653,460 Adjusted EBITDA 27,837,496 23,453,076 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 17,729,716 14,107,680 Adjusted net income 19,137,582 16,136,482 Weighted average number of shares, basic 35,119,500 35,725,720 EPS - Basic 0.49 0.38 Adjusted EPS - Basic 0.53 0.44

StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024 2025 Revenues Revenues 41,563,908 42,025,987 Expenses Voyage expenses 2,345,200 4,573,956 Voyage expenses - related party 513,247 518,440 Vessels' operating expenses 11,235,359 13,282,235 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 241,500 228,200 Drydocking costs - 412,620 Management fees - related party 1,053,719 1,080,001 General and administrative expenses 2,213,853 2,165,709 Depreciation 6,492,376 6,653,460 Impairment loss - 488,400 Net gain on sale of vessels (46,384 ) - Total expenses 24,048,870 29,403,021 Income from operations 17,515,038 12,622,966 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (3,169,061 ) (1,415,605 ) (Loss)/gain on derivatives 99,286 - Interest income 753,396 752,471 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (49,044 ) (26,484 ) Other expenses, net (2,365,423 ) (689,618 ) Income before equity in earnings of investees 15,149,615 11,933,348 Equity earnings in joint ventures 2,580,101 2,174,332 Net Income 17,729,716 14,107,680 Earnings per share - Basic 0.49 0.38 - Diluted 0.49 0.39 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 35,119,500 35,725,720 - Diluted 35,247,529 35,764,990

StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, March 31, 2024 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 80,653,398 74,392,306 Trade and other receivables 6,156,300 7,253,738 Other current assets 193,265 422,168 Claims receivable 55,475 55,475 Inventories 3,891,147 3,198,028 Advances and prepayments 733,212 549,263 Fair value of derivatives 387,608 280,577 Total current assets 92,070,405 86,151,555 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets -- 202,362 Vessels, net 608,214,416 601,072,556 Other receivables 370,053 237,561 Restricted cash 3,867,752 2,734,442 Investments in joint ventures 27,717,238 27,257,570 Total non current assets 640,169,459 631,504,491 Total assets 732,239,864 717,656,046 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 388,130 3,039,119 Trade accounts payable 10,994,434 10,485,931 Accrued liabilities 4,922,587 5,119,206 Operating lease liabilities -- 120,938 Deferred income 4,304,667 5,882,276 Current portion of long-term debt 23,333,814 20,722,094 Total current liabilities 43,943,632 45,369,564 Non current liabilities Operating lease liabilities -- 81,424 Deferred income 213,563 586,577 Long-term debt 61,555,855 30,251,709 Total non current liabilities 61,769,418 30,919,710 Total liabilities 105,713,050 76,289,274 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 370,414 371,664 Treasury stock -- (1,057,343 ) Additional paid-in capital 409,912,934 411,808,336 Retained earnings 215,855,858 229,963,538 Accumulated other comprehensive income 387,608 280,577 Total stockholders' equity 626,526,814 641,366,772 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 732,239,864 717,656,046



StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 17,729,716 14,107,680 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,492,376 6,653,460 Amortization of deferred finance charges 258,295 508,464 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 24,745 29,194 Share based compensation 1,345,409 1,540,402 Change in fair value of derivatives 108,840 -- Proceeds from disposal of interest rate swaps 1,018,000 -- Equity earnings in joint ventures (2,580,101 ) (2,174,332 ) Dividends received from joint ventures - 2,634,000 Impairment loss - 488,400 Gain on sale of vessels (46,384 ) -- Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (35,143 ) (964,946 ) Other current assets 129,193 (228,903 ) Inventories 353,756 693,119 Changes in operating lease liabilities (24,745 ) (29,194 ) Advances and prepayments (159,743 ) 183,949 Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties (1,390,625 ) 2,650,989 Trade accounts payable (475,368 ) (508,503 ) Accrued liabilities 240,202 196,619 Deferred income 688,600 1,950,623 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,677,023 27,731,021 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 34,679,584 -- Acquisition and improvements of vessels (96,413,470 ) -- Advances to joint ventures (1,705 ) -- Net cash used in investing activities (61,735,591 ) -- Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 356,250 356,250 Stock repurchase (338,176 ) (1,057,343 ) Deferred finance charges paid (22,167 ) -- Advances to joint ventures (11,848 ) -- Loan repayments (32,045,235 ) (34,424,330 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 70,000,000 -- Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 37,938,824 (35,125,423 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (119,744 ) (7,394,402 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 83,755,701 84,521,150 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 83,635,957 77,126,748 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 77,085,417 74,392,306 Restricted cash, current -- -- Restricted cash, non current 6,550,540 2,734,442 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 83,635,957 77,126,748



