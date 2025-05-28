Today we're excited to share that WorkBoard has acquired Quantive, bringing together the top two players in enterprise OKRs and strategy execution to deliver unmatched AI capabilities, a world-class customer experience, and deep expertise serving the enterprise. The acquisition consolidates expertise and accelerates innovation to help leaders and teams achieve peak performance in a fast-changing world.

"Every enterprise must continuously adapt strategic priorities and align resources to changing market forces. Our AI agents radically accelerate strategy adaptation and execution," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkBoard. "This acquisition combined with our co-sell partnerships with both Workday and Microsoft help us execute on our ambitious roadmap, expand customer value, and capture market share faster."

Over the past year, WorkBoard has rapidly advanced its innovation agenda, launching Chief of Staff and Leadership Coach agents that help organizations and the people in them align faster, drive accountability, and reduce the work of work. These AI agents deliver real-time insights, nudges, and guidance to keep teams focused and outcomes on track.

Quantive joins WorkBoard at a time of accelerating adoption across the enterprise strategy execution and OKR category. Our partnerships with Microsoft and Workday further expand the reach and utility of the WorkBoardAI platform, including the new agent for Microsoft Copilot, which brings OKRs directly into Microsoft 365. Teams can ask for progress, get recommendations, and stay aligned without switching context.

After Microsoft decided to sunset Viva Goals late last year, dozens of enterprises have chosen WorkBoardAI as their next-generation strategy execution platform. From dynamic scorecards to AI-generated action plans, WorkBoard helps the world's largest organizations better align, measure and drive strategic priorities.

As Quantive joins the team, we're expanding our talent bench and accelerating our global community. Quantive customers will transition to the WorkBoard platform over the coming months, supported by a high-touch experience every step of the way. They'll also be invited to join us this Fall at WorkBoard Accelerate, the world's largest OKR and Strategy Execution conference, featuring speakers from Boeing, Mars, A.O. Smith, Aprimo, GHX, and more.

As part of the transaction, Quantive investors will take an observer seat on WorkBoard's board.

About WorkBoardAI

WorkBoardAI is the world's leading enterprise OKR solution and is the only strategy execution system of record with generative and agentic AI to improve alignment, accountability and transparency. Trusted by 3M, AstraZeneca, Boeing, Cisco, Capital One, Elevance, Unilever, Workday, and others, WorkBoardAI makes it easy for organizations to align, measure and drive their strategic priorities more effectively in a rapidly changing world. Its AI helps every enterprise execute better by elevating managers' impact, increasing cross-functional coordination, and accelerating company outcomes. Company investors include SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz, M12 Microsoft's Venture Fund, Notable Capital, Workday Ventures, and others, along with prior Quantive investors Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Charles River Ventures. WorkBoard is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Europe and India.

