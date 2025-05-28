FORVIA: Combined General Meeting of May 28th, 2025 | All resolutions adopted

NANTERRE (FRANCE)

MAY 28th, 2025

FORVIA'S COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 28TH, 2025

All resolutions adopted

The combined general meeting of FORVIA (hereinafter the "Company") was held today at the Group's headquarters under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen. All resolutions were adopted.

Evolution in the Composition of the Board of Directors

Shareholders approved the following resolutions:

Appointment of Martin Fischer, Chief Executive Officer since March 1 st , 2025, as Board member, for a period of four years;

, 2025, as Board member, for a period of four years; Renewal of the term of office of Penelope Herscher, Valérie Landon and Peugeot 1810, as Board members for a period of four years;

Appointment of Lutz Meschke as Board member, on the proposal of the Hueck and Roepke family pool (FORVIA SE's largest shareholder with a shareholding of 8.82% as of December 31, 2024), effective as from January 1st, 2026 for a period of four years and will expire at the end of the 2029 ordinary general meeting called to approve the financial statements of the previous fiscal year. Lutz Meschke's appointment is linked to Nicolas Peter's resignation, due to his appointment as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW Group on May 14, 2025.





Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company is composed of 14 members, of whom 83% are independent directors and 42% women (excluding employee representatives).

Appointments and Renewals of Statutory Auditors and Statutory Auditors in charge of the Certification Mission for Sustainability related Information

The General Meeting has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Company's Statutory Auditors in charge of certification of financial statements, and as Statutory Auditors in charge of the certification mission of sustainability related information, for a period of six years. PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit succeeds Ernst & Young Audit, whose mandate expired at the close of the general meeting.

The General Meeting also decided to renew Forvis Mazars as Statutory Auditor and as Statutory Auditor in charge of the certification mission of sustainability related information, for a period of six financial years.

The full broadcast of the meeting, the presentation shown and the results of votes on the resolutions are available on FORVIA's website:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/individual-shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting

Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Board of directors of FORVIA stated: "I would like to thank all our shareholders for the support they have expressed today by approving all the resolutions presented at this Annual General Meeting. On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Patrick Koller, who is leaving the Board today. We wish him all the best for the future. I would also like to thank Nicolas Peter, for his remarkable contribution to the work and discussions of the Board and the Audit Committee. We wish him all the best as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the BMW Group. I welcome the arrival of Lutz Meschke as a new Board member from January 1st, 2026. His extensive knowledge of the global automotive industry and his financial skills will be a great asset to our Board."

