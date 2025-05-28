Regulatory News:

Havas N.V.("Havas" or the "Company") announces the launch of a share buyback program (the "Program") of its own ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares

The Program will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2025 (the "AGM") to the Board of Directors of the Company and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The main features of the Program are as follows:

Duration: the Program will start on June 2, 2025, with a duration up to the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2026.

Maximum value allocated to the Program: €50,000,000.

Maximum number of Ordinary Shares to be acquired as part of the Program: 99,181,149 Ordinary Shares ( i.e. , 10% of the Company's issued share capital as at the date of the AGM).

, 10% of the Company's issued share capital as at the date of the AGM). Broker: the Program will be executed by an independent broker, which will purchase Ordinary Shares independently from the Company, without any interference, at the most appropriate time and price (in any case, within the limits set out by the granted authorization and all applicable laws and regulations). Purchases may be made by the broker on Euronext Amsterdam or multilateral trading facilities, or through block trades. The execution of the purchases is dependent on market conditions.

Purpose of the Program: the Ordinary Shares repurchased may be used for reducing its share capital; or short or long-term incentive for management or employees' share plan.

The Company will update the market on the progress of the Program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. This information will also be published on Havas website, Regulated Information Section www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information/

The Program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time by the Company. The suspension, termination or any other subsequent changes to the Program will be promptly disclosed by the Company in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people operating in over 100 markets and sharing one mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To meet the needs of its clients, Havas has developed a seamlessly integrated strategy and operating system, Converged, fusing all its global expertise, tools and capabilities, to create, produce, and distribute real-time, optimized, and personalized marketing solutions at scale. With inspired human ideas at the heart of this unique model, supercharged by the latest data, technology and AI, the teams work together with agility and in perfect synergy within Havas Villages to provide clients with tailor-made solutions that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace that prioritizes the well-being and professional development of its talent. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528706624/en/

