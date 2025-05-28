On May 26, the Beijing China-Germany Forum for Industrial Cooperation and Development-China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 opened at Shunyi, Beijing.

More than 600 attendees, including government representatives, experts, industry leaders and media professionals from China and abroad. The German and European sides expressed strong interest in cooperation. Enterprises, industrial parks, and governments engaged in in-depth dialogue on technological innovation, industrial development, talent mobility, and information exchange.

At the opening ceremony, addresses were delivered by Mu Peng, Vice Mayor of Beijing; Walter Döring, Executive Chairman of the Senate of Economy Europe and Chairman of ADWM; Wan Qian, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation, National Development and Reform Commission; Hans-Peter Friedrich, former Vice President of the German Bundestag; and Gong Zongyuan, Secretary of CPC Shunyi District Committee of Beijing Municipality.

During the keynote session, Michael Müller, former Mayor of Berlin and President of the Bundesrat; Jiang Xiaojuan, professor at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, former Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council; Zhecho Stankov, Minister of Energy of Bulgaria; Benita Ferrero-Waldner, former EU Commissioner for Trade and former EU Commissioner for External Relations and European Neighborhood Policy; Nicole Graf, President of the DHBW Heilbronn; and Wu Hongliang, Director-General of the NDRC International Cooperation Center, addressed key topics on innovation, digital transformation, and green development.

A highlight of the forum was the joint release of the 2025 China-Germany Hidden Champions Open Cooperation Report by the NDRC International Cooperation Center and the DEZ. It proposes a bilateral cooperation mechanism between Chinese and German (European) governments to deepen the interconnectivity of industrial chains.

To foster cross-border finance and capital collaboration, Bank of Beijing Chairman Huo Xuewen, District Mayor of Shunyi Cui Xiaohao, and other representatives inaugurated the "Golden Link" of China-Germany (China-Europe) Economic and Technological Cooperation Initiative, introducing a series of actions.

In another key event, officials unveiled the Beijing Shunyi China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Reception Hall (HCRH), envisioned as a permanent window for displaying and converting enterprise innovations.

Currently, Beijing continues to deepen high-level opening-up under the "Two Zones" initiative, implementing over 120 breakthrough policies and enacting the Beijing Foreign Investment Regulations and "Global Service Partners Program" to enhance its appeal to global capital and talents.

Looking forward, Shunyi aims to leverage the Forum and Demonstration Zone to further explore China-Germany (China-Europe) cooperation, enhance its appeal to hidden champions and specialized and sophisticated enterprises, and expand mutually beneficial opportunities.

China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum Organizing Committee

Organizer:

Shunyi District People's Government of Beijing Municipality

European Economic Senate

Co-sponsor:

International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

Akademie Deutscher Weltmarktführer (ADWM)

DEZ German-European Cooperation Center for SME Enterprises

