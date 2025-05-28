FLOKI and New to The Street Announce Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / FLOKI, the people-powered crypto ecosystem, is going primetime.

In a major national visibility push, FLOKI has entered into a sweeping three-month media partnership with New to The Street, one of the most trusted and widely distributed financial media platforms in the U.S. The campaign will spotlight FLOKI's dynamic ecosystem-including its flagship MMORPG Valhalla-and its mission to deliver real-world crypto utility to a global audience.

The campaign features:

Biographical interviews airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV

Over 150 commercials across CNBC, Bloomberg, and FOX Business

Times Square billboard dominance (20x per hour)

Live and virtual investor events targeting brokers, family offices, and accredited investors

Weekly content distribution to New to The Street's 2.47M+ YouTube subscribers and across its growing social platforms

"FLOKI is one of the most innovative and community-driven platforms in crypto today," said New to The Street Founder Vince Caruso. "This campaign ensures they get the national stage and financial audience they deserve."

From Times Square to Bloomberg: What's in the Campaign?

Each month, FLOKI leadership will appear in two long-form interviews airing as sponsored programming across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV-reaching over 219 million U.S. households.

FLOKI's banner and Valhalla visuals will be featured on the Reuters 42nd Street digital billboard, airing 20 times per hour, four weeks a month. The campaign's creative spotlight centers on the upcoming Valhalla mainnet launch set for June 30, 2025.

Additionally, over 150 commercials per month will run across financial TV networks, with a secondary Bloomberg commercial push beginning in month two. The partnership also includes 3 monthly press releases, NYSE interview recaps, and earned media syndication across ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliate networks.

FLOKI will also participate in:

Broker-hosted meet-and-greet events

Intimate investor dinners in NYC

Virtual presentations for family offices and accredited investors

"I'm very excited about this partnership and sharing how FLOKI is making blockchain better than we found it," said Pedro Vidal, FLOKI's Community Relations Officer. "This campaign expands our reach and reveals the powerful utility within the FLOKI ecosystem. I'm dually proud and excited!"

About FLOKI

FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. With over 550,000 holders, FLOKI aims to be the world's most recognized and widely used cryptocurrency, driven by utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Its global brand has been featured in strategic campaigns reaching billions.

floki.com

@RealFlokiInu

About TokenFi

TokenFi is FLOKI's sister project focused on simplifying crypto and asset tokenization. With a no-code interface, TokenFi empowers users to launch or tokenize real-world assets with ease, targeting the trillion-dollar tokenization market.

tokenfi.com

@tokenfi

About Valhalla

Valhalla is FLOKI's metaverse blockchain-based MMORPG, inspired by Norse mythology. Players discover, tame, and battle creatures called Veras in a player-driven economy. The mainnet launch is slated for June 30, 2025.

valhalla.game

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media brand known for its weekly long-form interviews with CEOs, innovators, and emerging public and private companies. Broadcasting as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, New to The Street reaches over 219 million households weekly, in addition to its 2.51M+ YouTube subscribers and 714K+ social media followers across LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The brand also delivers earned media pickup on ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates and dominates outdoor exposure in NYC with billboards in Times Square and the Financial District.

Website: newtothestreet.com

Media Contact: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

