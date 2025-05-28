Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 18:02 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLOKI and New to The Street Announce Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / FLOKI, the people-powered crypto ecosystem, is going primetime.

In a major national visibility push, FLOKI has entered into a sweeping three-month media partnership with New to The Street, one of the most trusted and widely distributed financial media platforms in the U.S. The campaign will spotlight FLOKI's dynamic ecosystem-including its flagship MMORPG Valhalla-and its mission to deliver real-world crypto utility to a global audience.

The campaign features:

  • Biographical interviews airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV

  • Over 150 commercials across CNBC, Bloomberg, and FOX Business

  • Times Square billboard dominance (20x per hour)

  • Live and virtual investor events targeting brokers, family offices, and accredited investors

  • Weekly content distribution to New to The Street's 2.47M+ YouTube subscribers and across its growing social platforms

"FLOKI is one of the most innovative and community-driven platforms in crypto today," said New to The Street Founder Vince Caruso. "This campaign ensures they get the national stage and financial audience they deserve."

From Times Square to Bloomberg: What's in the Campaign?

Each month, FLOKI leadership will appear in two long-form interviews airing as sponsored programming across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV-reaching over 219 million U.S. households.

FLOKI's banner and Valhalla visuals will be featured on the Reuters 42nd Street digital billboard, airing 20 times per hour, four weeks a month. The campaign's creative spotlight centers on the upcoming Valhalla mainnet launch set for June 30, 2025.

Additionally, over 150 commercials per month will run across financial TV networks, with a secondary Bloomberg commercial push beginning in month two. The partnership also includes 3 monthly press releases, NYSE interview recaps, and earned media syndication across ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliate networks.

FLOKI will also participate in:

  • Broker-hosted meet-and-greet events

  • Intimate investor dinners in NYC

  • Virtual presentations for family offices and accredited investors

"I'm very excited about this partnership and sharing how FLOKI is making blockchain better than we found it," said Pedro Vidal, FLOKI's Community Relations Officer. "This campaign expands our reach and reveals the powerful utility within the FLOKI ecosystem. I'm dually proud and excited!"

About FLOKI

FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. With over 550,000 holders, FLOKI aims to be the world's most recognized and widely used cryptocurrency, driven by utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Its global brand has been featured in strategic campaigns reaching billions.

floki.com
@RealFlokiInu

About TokenFi

TokenFi is FLOKI's sister project focused on simplifying crypto and asset tokenization. With a no-code interface, TokenFi empowers users to launch or tokenize real-world assets with ease, targeting the trillion-dollar tokenization market.

tokenfi.com
@tokenfi

About Valhalla

Valhalla is FLOKI's metaverse blockchain-based MMORPG, inspired by Norse mythology. Players discover, tame, and battle creatures called Veras in a player-driven economy. The mainnet launch is slated for June 30, 2025.

valhalla.game

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media brand known for its weekly long-form interviews with CEOs, innovators, and emerging public and private companies. Broadcasting as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, New to The Street reaches over 219 million households weekly, in addition to its 2.51M+ YouTube subscribers and 714K+ social media followers across LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The brand also delivers earned media pickup on ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates and dominates outdoor exposure in NYC with billboards in Times Square and the Financial District.

Website: newtothestreet.com

Media Contact: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/floki-and-new-to-the-street-announce-media-partnership-to-reach-219m-household-1032596

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.