Brisbane, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Pivotal Metals (ASX: PVT), an explorer and developer of copper and critical minerals projects focused in Quebec, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Pivotal Metals's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering," said Ivan Fairhall, Managing Director of Pivotal Metals.



Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Pivotal Metals

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) is an explorer and developer of world-class critical mineral projects. Pivotal's flagship Horden Lake property contains a JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 37mt @ 1.1% CuEq, comprising Cu, Ni, Au, Ag, Pt, Pd & Co. Pivotal intends to grow the mineral endowment of Horden Lake, in parallel with de-risking the Project from an engineering, environmental and economic perspective. Horden Lake is complemented by a large 100% owned strategic position in the prolific Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt comprised of the Midrim, Laforce, Alotta and Lorraine high-grade Au & Cu-Ni-PGM PGM. Pivotal intends to build on historic exploration work to make discoveries of scale which can be practically bought into production given their proximity to the world famous Abitibi mining district.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

