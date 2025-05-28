ZeroAvia says it will build a hydrogen-electric powertrain factory in Scotland to produce high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HTPEM) fuel cell systems, while Thyssenkrupp Nucera and Fraunhofer IKTS have opened the first solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) pilot plant in Germany to scale green hydrogen stack production. ZeroAvia has revealed plans to build a manufacturing facility for hydrogen-electric powertrains at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland near Glasgow Airport, complementing its existing Propulsion Center in the US state of Washington. The British-American ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...