Beyond Frames: Cortopia Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, First Ever TMNT VR Game

Last Ronin's Tom Waltz serving as story consultant

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sewers are stirring. The rooftops are restless. And Cortopia Studios, wholly-owned subsidiary of Beyond Frames Entertainment - creators of the critically acclaimed VR action hit Gorn 2 - have announced their next game that will leave gamers without headsets green with envy. Created in collaboration with Paramount Game Studio, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is actively in development as the first standalone virtual reality experience set in the storied Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles(TMNT) universe.

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Empire City will let players suit up as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo in an action-driven adventure that's equal parts hard-hitting combat and an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood. Comic book writer Tom Waltz, best known for his work on The Last Ronin and over 100 issues of IDW TMNT comic series, has joined the team as narrative consultant to help give Empire City the story, tone, and heart that the fans of TMNT comics have come to expect.

"As much as the Turtles are about action, their story is even more about family," said Ace St. Germain, Beyond Frames Entertainment CEO and Creative Director on Empire City. "Their strength comes from their bond, and this is something that resonates deeply with fans. Tom Waltz is one of the best-loved minds in the TMNT creatorverse today, and his stories over the last decade have helped to shine a light on that bond. We couldn't be more excited to have him involved in the project."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will emerge from the sewers to debut on headsets in 2026. To stay on top of the action, players can wishlist the game on Meta Quest and Steam VR starting today and follow the game on Discord, X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

