Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5WJ | ISIN: SE0011614965 | Ticker-Symbol: 8WP
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 15:42
1,265 Euro
+19,91 % +0,210
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYOND FRAMES ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND FRAMES ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 18:12 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beyond Frames: Cortopia Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, First Ever TMNT VR Game

Last Ronin's Tom Waltz serving as story consultant

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sewers are stirring. The rooftops are restless. And Cortopia Studios, wholly-owned subsidiary of Beyond Frames Entertainment - creators of the critically acclaimed VR action hit Gorn 2 - have announced their next game that will leave gamers without headsets green with envy. Created in collaboration with Paramount Game Studio, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is actively in development as the first standalone virtual reality experience set in the storied Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles(TMNT) universe.

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Empire City will let players suit up as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo in an action-driven adventure that's equal parts hard-hitting combat and an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood. Comic book writer Tom Waltz, best known for his work on The Last Ronin and over 100 issues of IDW TMNT comic series, has joined the team as narrative consultant to help give Empire City the story, tone, and heart that the fans of TMNT comics have come to expect.

"As much as the Turtles are about action, their story is even more about family," said Ace St. Germain, Beyond Frames Entertainment CEO and Creative Director on Empire City. "Their strength comes from their bond, and this is something that resonates deeply with fans. Tom Waltz is one of the best-loved minds in the TMNT creatorverse today, and his stories over the last decade have helped to shine a light on that bond. We couldn't be more excited to have him involved in the project."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will emerge from the sewers to debut on headsets in 2026. To stay on top of the action, players can wishlist the game on Meta Quest and Steam VR starting today and follow the game on Discord, X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

PRESS KIT
Press kit for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City can be found here: https://bit.ly/3GMgdqP

Press Contact: Jim Squires, press@beyondframes.com
Beyond Frames Publishing: Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing, hello@beyondframes.com, +46850235808

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/r/cortopia-announces-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles--empire-city--first-ever-tmnt-vr-game,c4156487

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/i/tmnt-ec-landscape,c3413505

TMNT EC Landscape

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/i/tmnt-ec-hero,c3413554

TMNT EC Hero

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cortopia-announces-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-empire-city-first-ever-tmnt-vr-game-302467336.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.