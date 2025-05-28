Anzeige
28.05.2025 18:14 Uhr
Business Insider Names Alumni Ventures' Laura Rippy the No. 1 Woman Early-Stage Investor of 2025

Recognition underscores the network-driven strategy that powers Alumni Ventures' mission to democratize access to venture capital.

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Business Insider has ranked Laura Rippy, Alumni Ventures Managing Partner & member of the Board of Directors, #1 on its 2025 Seed?40 list of the "Best Women Early-Stage Investors." She was also ranked #25 on the publication's all-gender Seed?100 list of the "Best Early-Stage Investors" - one of only six women on the list. The annual rankings, compiled with quantitative analysis from Tribe Capital's Termina platform, spotlight investors whose early bets are reshaping high-growth sectors from artificial intelligence to defense tech. Rippy previously appeared on both lists in 2024.

"Great founders lean into volatility; they know that uncertainty opens room for category-defining ideas," said Laura Rippy. "Our job is to meet those founders early, shoulder to shoulder, and move fast. Being recognized at the top of Business Insider's list validates that relentless, conviction-driven approach."

Rippy leads Alumni Ventures' Women's Fund as well as the firm's Green D (Dartmouth) and Yard Ventures (Harvard) alumni funds, backing startups including TRM Labs, Believer.gg, and Daydream. Rippy is also on the Board of Alumni Ventures, which has a network of nearly 1,600 portfolio companies, 11,000 investors, and 850,000 community members.

"Laura's track record proves that you can deliver venture-class returns and expand access to the asset class," said Mike Collins, Founder and CEO of Alumni Ventures. "Her network-centric sourcing model and school-centric networks are advantages that compound with every fund."

Fast facts on Laura Rippy

  • Ranked #1 on Business Insider's Seed?40 list (2025)

  • Ranked #25 on Business Insider's Seed?100 list (2025)

  • Portfolio highlights: TRM Labs, Rent App, Barnwell Bio, Atomic Supply, Daydream, Believer.gg

  • 20+ years of operating and investing experience

  • Runs three Alumni Ventures funds focused on women and alumni communities

  • Member of Alumni Ventures Board of Directors

  • Frequent speaker on AI and women in investing

About Alumni Ventures

Founded in 2014, Alumni Ventures (AV) is one of the world's most active venture capital firms. With more than $1.4?billion in committed capital from ~11,000 accredited investors, AV is democratizing venture capital by expanding access to professional, high-quality venture investment opportunities. AV's extensive portfolio spans over 1,600 current and historical companies across diverse sectors and stages. Learn more at av.vc.

Media contact
Luke Antal
Chief Community Officer
Alumni Ventures
press@av.vc

Venture capital investing involves substantial risk, including risk of loss of all capital invested. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Example portfolio companies are shown for illustrative purposes only, are not necessarily indicative of any AV Fund or investor, and are not accessible to future investors, except potentially in the case of follow-on investments.

SOURCE: Alumni Ventures



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/business-insider-names-alumni-ventures-laura-rippy-the%c2%a0-no.-1-wo-1032771

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
