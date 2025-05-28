Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (TSXV: BUZH.P) ("Buzz2" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), wishes to announce that, subject to any required shareholder and regulatory consents, it will be adopting an amended and restated stock option plan to replace its existing option plan. The Corporation's current plan is a "rolling up to 10%" plan which requires annual shareholder and regulatory approval. In an effort to control costs, the Corporation has elected to adopt a fixed 10% plan (the "New Option Plan") with a cashless exercise feature which, once approved, will dispense with the requirement for annual approvals. All outstanding options granted in November 2024 and March 2025 have been cancelled and will be re-granted once regulatory approval has been obtained for the New Option Plan.

Shareholders are also reminded that the Corporation has scheduled an annual meeting for July 3, 2025. Meeting materials are expected to be mailed in early June. In the event a postal strike is in effect during this time, the Corporation will rely be relying on alternative methods of communication which is expected to be announced by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Corporation currently has 10,320,000 common shares issued and outstanding and the New Option Plan will be entitled to grant up to 1,032,000 stock options.

