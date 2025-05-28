Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.05.2025 18:21 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs- 07/07/2025

DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs- 07/07/2025 

Amundi Investment Solutions (UINU,COUK) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs- 07/07/2025 
28-May-2025 / 17:50 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs- 07/07/2025

Please note that on NAV 07/07/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                           ISIN 
Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc  LU1879532940 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602

Impact on Secondary Market:

The delisting will happen on 24/06/2025. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                   ISIN     Ticker Trading   Stock Exchange Last Trading date (after 
                                 currency           the close) 
Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y LU1879532940 UINU  USD     London Stock  23/06/2025 
UCITS ETF Acc                       LN         Exchange 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated LU1407891602 COUK  GBX     London Stock  23/06/2025 
UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN         Exchange

Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   23/06/2025 
Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 27/06/2025 
Liquidation NAV             07/07/2025 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date  08/07/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1879532940, LU1407891602 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     UINU,COUK 
Sequence No.: 390866 
EQS News ID:  2147120 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147120&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.