Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs- 07/07/2025

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs- 07/07/2025

Please note that on NAV 07/07/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc LU1879532940 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602

Impact on Secondary Market:

The delisting will happen on 24/06/2025. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Exchange Last Trading date (after currency the close) Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y LU1879532940 UINU USD London Stock 23/06/2025 UCITS ETF Acc LN Exchange Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated LU1407891602 COUK GBX London Stock 23/06/2025 UCITS ETF - Dist LN Exchange

Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 23/06/2025 Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 27/06/2025 Liquidation NAV 07/07/2025 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 08/07/2025

