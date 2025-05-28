Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 18:36 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center: Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion program in Germany in 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 20 to 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam Airlines, organized the Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City tourism pavilion at the IMEX Frankfurt 2025 exhibition.


The continued participation of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in IMEX Frankfurt 2025 demonstrates a strategic and proactive effort to boost the city's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism sector. Alongside the trade exhibition activities at the Ho Chi Minh City booth (Booth B325, 72 sqm), the Department collaborated with Vietnam Airlines and leading Vietnamese tourism businesses (Ben Thanh Tourist, Vietravel, Asia DMC, Asian Trails, Indochina Heritage, MakeYourAsia, TerraVerde Travel, Bliss Hoi An, and Trusted DMC) to organize a series of themed presentations directly at the pavilion. These sessions aimed to introduce and promote new tourism products, inter-regional tour routes, and the city's investment environment, with the goal of attracting international partnership opportunities.

In addition, the delegation held business meetings with major travel companies in Frankfurt and Munich, and organized a business networking program in Munich on May 23.

The continued participation and enhanced promotional efforts at IMEX Frankfurt 2025 mark a significant advancement in Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City's marketing strategy. It helps maintain the city's presence on the global MICE tourism map and expands international partnerships. Furthermore, it aims to attract quality buyers from the German-speaking market in Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) to participate in ITE HCMC 2025. This market is regarded as a key source market with great potential to contribute to Vietnam's tourism industry in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

For more information about ITE HCMC 2025, please contact:

Website: https://itehcmc.travel/

Email: info@itehcmc.travel

For more information, please contact:
Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center
Email: info@visithcmc.vn
Website: www.visithcmc.vn Follow us for more travel inspiration!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VisitVibrantHoChiMinhCity
Instagram: www.instagram.com/visithochiminh/
Youtube: Du l?ch TP.H? Chí Minh VibrantHoChiMinhCity

VibrantHCMC WelcometoHoChiMinhCity VibrantHoChiMinhCity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697831/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vietnam--ho-chi-minh-city-tourism-promotion-program-in-germany-in-2025-302467364.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.