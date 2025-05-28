Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center: Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion program in Germany in 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 20 to 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam Airlines, organized the Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City tourism pavilion at the IMEX Frankfurt 2025 exhibition.

The continued participation of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in IMEX Frankfurt 2025 demonstrates a strategic and proactive effort to boost the city's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism sector. Alongside the trade exhibition activities at the Ho Chi Minh City booth (Booth B325, 72 sqm), the Department collaborated with Vietnam Airlines and leading Vietnamese tourism businesses (Ben Thanh Tourist, Vietravel, Asia DMC, Asian Trails, Indochina Heritage, MakeYourAsia, TerraVerde Travel, Bliss Hoi An, and Trusted DMC) to organize a series of themed presentations directly at the pavilion. These sessions aimed to introduce and promote new tourism products, inter-regional tour routes, and the city's investment environment, with the goal of attracting international partnership opportunities.

In addition, the delegation held business meetings with major travel companies in Frankfurt and Munich, and organized a business networking program in Munich on May 23.

The continued participation and enhanced promotional efforts at IMEX Frankfurt 2025 mark a significant advancement in Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City's marketing strategy. It helps maintain the city's presence on the global MICE tourism map and expands international partnerships. Furthermore, it aims to attract quality buyers from the German-speaking market in Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) to participate in ITE HCMC 2025. This market is regarded as a key source market with great potential to contribute to Vietnam's tourism industry in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

