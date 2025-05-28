Anzeige
28.05.2025 18:18 Uhr
ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career: Karma Automotive Hosts Charity Dinner to Support Career Pathways for Students

ConnectED to honor Ken Washington, Sandra Douglass Morgan, and Mike Matsuda with Trailblazer Awards at June 26 event in Irvine, CA

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Karma Automotive will host Pathways to Progress: An Evening Supporting ConnectED on Thursday, June 26, 2025, bringing together trailblazing leaders from industry and education to support career opportunities for high school students nationwide.

Pathways To Progress Dinner

Pathways To Progress Dinner
A student with a backpack stands next to text that reads "Join Us, June 26, 2025". The image contains the logo for Karma Automotive and ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career.

This special evening will honor three outstanding changemakers with the inaugural Trailblazer Award:

  • Ken Washington, SVP and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Medtronic

  • Sandra Douglass Morgan, President, Las Vegas Raiders

  • Mike Matsuda, Superintendent, Anaheim Union High School District

The Trailblazer Award recognizes leaders who have broken new ground in their fields while paving the way for future generations.

Proceeds from the event will benefit ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding high-quality college and career pathways for students across the country.

"Our future rests with our youth, and it is our job to ensure that they can see their place in it," said Marques McCammon, President & Chief Executive of Karma Automotive. "Karma Automotive is proud to partner with ConnectED in honoring these extraordinary individuals and supporting the next generation of innovators and leaders."

The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at Karma Automotive Headquarters, located at 9950 Jeronimo Road, Irvine, CA 92618. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive showcase of Karma's luxury electric vehicles, including the Kaveya super-coupe, reflecting the company's commitment to cutting-edge design and sustainability.

About ConnectED

ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career partners with school districts and communities to transform education through pathways that integrate strong academics with real-world experience. ConnectED's mission is to expand educational and economic opportunity for students by igniting engagement and passion for learning.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website at https://connectednational.org/pathways-to-progress/

Contact Information

Mary Adams
Executive Assistant to the President
madams@connectednational.org
510-401-9207

.

SOURCE: ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/karma-automotive-hosts-charity-dinner-to-support-career-pathways-for-students-1032788

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
