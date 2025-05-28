DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-May-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 28 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 68,817 Highest price paid per share: 108.80p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.6698p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,195,862 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,195,862) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.6698p 68,817

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 721 108.00 08:03:22 00338213205TRLO1 XLON 687 108.80 08:33:57 00338226303TRLO1 XLON 687 108.60 08:34:01 00338226327TRLO1 XLON 730 108.40 08:53:29 00338233790TRLO1 XLON 700 108.20 08:53:52 00338233926TRLO1 XLON 700 108.40 08:54:02 00338233951TRLO1 XLON 700 108.20 08:54:09 00338233994TRLO1 XLON 709 108.00 08:55:00 00338234378TRLO1 XLON 231 108.40 09:31:52 00338247022TRLO1 XLON 717 108.40 09:31:53 00338247039TRLO1 XLON 84 108.40 09:31:57 00338247057TRLO1 XLON 11 108.40 09:31:57 00338247058TRLO1 XLON 436 108.40 09:31:57 00338247059TRLO1 XLON 688 108.20 09:49:37 00338252917TRLO1 XLON 690 108.00 09:49:37 00338252918TRLO1 XLON 741 107.60 10:23:22 00338266728TRLO1 XLON 741 107.60 10:23:22 00338266729TRLO1 XLON 741 107.60 10:23:22 00338266730TRLO1 XLON 2164 107.40 10:23:22 00338266731TRLO1 XLON 699 107.20 10:23:29 00338266753TRLO1 XLON 194 107.20 10:23:29 00338266754TRLO1 XLON 3 107.20 10:23:29 00338266755TRLO1 XLON 1277 107.20 10:23:29 00338266756TRLO1 XLON 250 107.40 10:42:23 00338274800TRLO1 XLON 223 107.40 10:42:23 00338274801TRLO1 XLON 13 107.40 10:42:23 00338274802TRLO1 XLON 49 107.40 10:42:23 00338274803TRLO1 XLON 204 107.40 10:42:23 00338274809TRLO1 XLON 353 107.40 10:42:23 00338274810TRLO1 XLON 687 107.60 11:33:54 00338279410TRLO1 XLON 200 107.60 11:33:55 00338279411TRLO1 XLON 746 107.80 11:45:01 00338279667TRLO1 XLON 690 107.60 11:45:12 00338279668TRLO1 XLON 4 107.60 12:08:25 00338280331TRLO1 XLON 350 107.60 12:25:51 00338280710TRLO1 XLON 366 107.60 12:25:51 00338280711TRLO1 XLON 702 107.40 12:32:25 00338280824TRLO1 XLON 200 107.60 12:32:41 00338280833TRLO1 XLON 376 107.80 12:35:38 00338280928TRLO1 XLON 320 107.80 12:35:38 00338280929TRLO1 XLON 697 107.60 12:37:44 00338280947TRLO1 XLON 117 107.20 12:57:33 00338281265TRLO1 XLON 6 107.20 12:57:33 00338281266TRLO1 XLON 495 107.20 13:34:54 00338282060TRLO1 XLON 104 107.40 13:35:02 00338282065TRLO1 XLON 708 107.20 14:14:38 00338283337TRLO1 XLON 800 107.20 14:14:38 00338283338TRLO1 XLON 935 107.00 14:21:08 00338283649TRLO1 XLON 294 107.20 14:30:12 00338284015TRLO1 XLON 435 107.20 14:30:12 00338284016TRLO1 XLON 50 107.20 14:30:12 00338284017TRLO1 XLON 26 107.20 14:30:12 00338284018TRLO1 XLON 576 107.20 14:31:28 00338284097TRLO1 XLON 779 107.20 14:31:28 00338284098TRLO1 XLON 379 107.20 14:33:12 00338284214TRLO1 XLON 184 107.20 14:56:53 00338285400TRLO1 XLON 8 107.60 15:00:43 00338285610TRLO1 XLON 730 107.80 15:12:24 00338286269TRLO1 XLON 729 107.80 15:12:24 00338286270TRLO1 XLON 735 107.80 15:16:23 00338286504TRLO1 XLON 200 107.80 15:16:40 00338286517TRLO1 XLON 735 107.80 15:41:03 00338288209TRLO1 XLON 734 107.80 15:41:03 00338288210TRLO1 XLON 735 107.80 15:41:03 00338288211TRLO1 XLON 734 107.80 15:41:03 00338288212TRLO1 XLON 2094 107.60 15:41:07 00338288241TRLO1 XLON 653 107.80 15:41:11 00338288251TRLO1 XLON 1463 107.80 15:41:14 00338288257TRLO1 XLON 653 107.80 15:41:14 00338288258TRLO1 XLON 13956 107.80 15:41:14 00338288259TRLO1 XLON 185 107.80 15:41:15 00338288260TRLO1 XLON 1434 107.80 15:42:28 00338288347TRLO1 XLON 578 107.80 15:42:32 00338288348TRLO1 XLON 880 107.80 15:42:32 00338288349TRLO1 XLON 1388 107.80 15:42:36 00338288352TRLO1 XLON 701 107.60 16:07:34 00338289559TRLO1 XLON 700 107.60 16:07:34 00338289560TRLO1 XLON 700 107.60 16:07:34 00338289561TRLO1 XLON 2107 107.40 16:07:34 00338289562TRLO1 XLON 887 107.20 16:07:34 00338289563TRLO1 XLON 416 107.20 16:08:33 00338289695TRLO1 XLON 804 107.20 16:08:33 00338289696TRLO1 XLON 887 107.20 16:08:33 00338289697TRLO1 XLON 2000 107.60 16:10:48 00338289838TRLO1 XLON 207 107.60 16:10:48 00338289839TRLO1 XLON 614 107.40 16:10:52 00338289848TRLO1 XLON 1593 107.40 16:10:52 00338289849TRLO1 XLON 1208 107.20 16:11:43 00338289891TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

