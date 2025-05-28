Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-May-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               28 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      68,817 
Highest price paid per share:         108.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.6698p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,195,862 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,195,862) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.6698p                    68,817

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
721              108.00          08:03:22         00338213205TRLO1     XLON 
687              108.80          08:33:57         00338226303TRLO1     XLON 
687              108.60          08:34:01         00338226327TRLO1     XLON 
730              108.40          08:53:29         00338233790TRLO1     XLON 
700              108.20          08:53:52         00338233926TRLO1     XLON 
700              108.40          08:54:02         00338233951TRLO1     XLON 
700              108.20          08:54:09         00338233994TRLO1     XLON 
709              108.00          08:55:00         00338234378TRLO1     XLON 
231              108.40          09:31:52         00338247022TRLO1     XLON 
717              108.40          09:31:53         00338247039TRLO1     XLON 
84               108.40          09:31:57         00338247057TRLO1     XLON 
11               108.40          09:31:57         00338247058TRLO1     XLON 
436              108.40          09:31:57         00338247059TRLO1     XLON 
688              108.20          09:49:37         00338252917TRLO1     XLON 
690              108.00          09:49:37         00338252918TRLO1     XLON 
741              107.60          10:23:22         00338266728TRLO1     XLON 
741              107.60          10:23:22         00338266729TRLO1     XLON 
741              107.60          10:23:22         00338266730TRLO1     XLON 
2164              107.40          10:23:22         00338266731TRLO1     XLON 
699              107.20          10:23:29         00338266753TRLO1     XLON 
194              107.20          10:23:29         00338266754TRLO1     XLON 
3               107.20          10:23:29         00338266755TRLO1     XLON 
1277              107.20          10:23:29         00338266756TRLO1     XLON 
250              107.40          10:42:23         00338274800TRLO1     XLON 
223              107.40          10:42:23         00338274801TRLO1     XLON 
13               107.40          10:42:23         00338274802TRLO1     XLON 
49               107.40          10:42:23         00338274803TRLO1     XLON 
204              107.40          10:42:23         00338274809TRLO1     XLON 
353              107.40          10:42:23         00338274810TRLO1     XLON 
687              107.60          11:33:54         00338279410TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.60          11:33:55         00338279411TRLO1     XLON 
746              107.80          11:45:01         00338279667TRLO1     XLON 
690              107.60          11:45:12         00338279668TRLO1     XLON 
4               107.60          12:08:25         00338280331TRLO1     XLON 
350              107.60          12:25:51         00338280710TRLO1     XLON 
366              107.60          12:25:51         00338280711TRLO1     XLON 
702              107.40          12:32:25         00338280824TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.60          12:32:41         00338280833TRLO1     XLON 
376              107.80          12:35:38         00338280928TRLO1     XLON 
320              107.80          12:35:38         00338280929TRLO1     XLON 
697              107.60          12:37:44         00338280947TRLO1     XLON 
117              107.20          12:57:33         00338281265TRLO1     XLON 
6               107.20          12:57:33         00338281266TRLO1     XLON 
495              107.20          13:34:54         00338282060TRLO1     XLON 
104              107.40          13:35:02         00338282065TRLO1     XLON 
708              107.20          14:14:38         00338283337TRLO1     XLON 
800              107.20          14:14:38         00338283338TRLO1     XLON 
935              107.00          14:21:08         00338283649TRLO1     XLON 
294              107.20          14:30:12         00338284015TRLO1     XLON 
435              107.20          14:30:12         00338284016TRLO1     XLON 
50               107.20          14:30:12         00338284017TRLO1     XLON 
26               107.20          14:30:12         00338284018TRLO1     XLON 
576              107.20          14:31:28         00338284097TRLO1     XLON 
779              107.20          14:31:28         00338284098TRLO1     XLON 
379              107.20          14:33:12         00338284214TRLO1     XLON 
184              107.20          14:56:53         00338285400TRLO1     XLON 
8               107.60          15:00:43         00338285610TRLO1     XLON 
730              107.80          15:12:24         00338286269TRLO1     XLON 
729              107.80          15:12:24         00338286270TRLO1     XLON 
735              107.80          15:16:23         00338286504TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.80          15:16:40         00338286517TRLO1     XLON 
735              107.80          15:41:03         00338288209TRLO1     XLON 
734              107.80          15:41:03         00338288210TRLO1     XLON 
735              107.80          15:41:03         00338288211TRLO1     XLON 
734              107.80          15:41:03         00338288212TRLO1     XLON 
2094              107.60          15:41:07         00338288241TRLO1     XLON 
653              107.80          15:41:11         00338288251TRLO1     XLON 
1463              107.80          15:41:14         00338288257TRLO1     XLON 
653              107.80          15:41:14         00338288258TRLO1     XLON 
13956             107.80          15:41:14         00338288259TRLO1     XLON 
185              107.80          15:41:15         00338288260TRLO1     XLON 
1434              107.80          15:42:28         00338288347TRLO1     XLON 
578              107.80          15:42:32         00338288348TRLO1     XLON 
880              107.80          15:42:32         00338288349TRLO1     XLON 
1388              107.80          15:42:36         00338288352TRLO1     XLON 
701              107.60          16:07:34         00338289559TRLO1     XLON 
700              107.60          16:07:34         00338289560TRLO1     XLON 
700              107.60          16:07:34         00338289561TRLO1     XLON 
2107              107.40          16:07:34         00338289562TRLO1     XLON 
887              107.20          16:07:34         00338289563TRLO1     XLON 
416              107.20          16:08:33         00338289695TRLO1     XLON 
804              107.20          16:08:33         00338289696TRLO1     XLON 
887              107.20          16:08:33         00338289697TRLO1     XLON 
2000              107.60          16:10:48         00338289838TRLO1     XLON 
207              107.60          16:10:48         00338289839TRLO1     XLON 
614              107.40          16:10:52         00338289848TRLO1     XLON 
1593              107.40          16:10:52         00338289849TRLO1     XLON 
1208              107.20          16:11:43         00338289891TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  390867 
EQS News ID:  2147202 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147202&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2025 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
