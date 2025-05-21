DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-May-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 21 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 112.60p Lowest price paid per share: 110.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 111.6013p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,528,048 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,528,048) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 111.6013p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 665 112.60 08:30:10 00337277760TRLO1 XLON 678 111.80 08:47:41 00337287831TRLO1 XLON 412 111.80 08:48:09 00337288099TRLO1 XLON 200 112.00 08:55:27 00337292785TRLO1 XLON 458 112.00 08:55:27 00337292786TRLO1 XLON 400 111.80 09:08:56 00337300911TRLO1 XLON 66 111.80 09:08:56 00337300912TRLO1 XLON 219 111.80 09:08:56 00337300913TRLO1 XLON 666 111.80 09:08:56 00337300914TRLO1 XLON 1 111.60 09:09:42 00337301388TRLO1 XLON 36 112.00 09:29:14 00337314144TRLO1 XLON 200 112.00 09:40:37 00337322455TRLO1 XLON 349 112.00 09:40:37 00337322456TRLO1 XLON 173 111.80 09:58:07 00337331834TRLO1 XLON 516 111.80 10:51:05 00337376532TRLO1 XLON 173 111.80 10:51:05 00337376533TRLO1 XLON 667 111.80 10:51:05 00337376534TRLO1 XLON 88 111.80 10:51:05 00337376535TRLO1 XLON 50000 111.70 11:09:19 00337381630TRLO1 XLON 82 111.40 11:33:50 00337385900TRLO1 XLON 575 111.40 11:33:50 00337385901TRLO1 XLON 657 110.80 11:35:44 00337386114TRLO1 XLON 190 111.40 12:56:50 00337391183TRLO1 XLON 200 111.40 13:18:47 00337392686TRLO1 XLON 110 111.60 13:18:56 00337392687TRLO1 XLON 682 111.60 14:43:10 00337399154TRLO1 XLON 689 111.40 14:43:10 00337399155TRLO1 XLON 353 111.80 14:43:14 00337399158TRLO1 XLON 306 111.80 14:43:14 00337399159TRLO1 XLON 3 111.80 14:43:15 00337399160TRLO1 XLON 342 111.80 14:43:15 00337399161TRLO1 XLON 1409 111.80 14:43:15 00337399162TRLO1 XLON 347 111.80 14:43:15 00337399163TRLO1 XLON 293 111.80 14:46:07 00337399489TRLO1 XLON 339 111.80 14:46:07 00337399490TRLO1 XLON 295 111.80 14:46:08 00337399491TRLO1 XLON 681 111.80 14:46:08 00337399492TRLO1 XLON 1 111.80 14:51:14 00337399824TRLO1 XLON 4 111.80 14:51:25 00337399830TRLO1 XLON 4 111.80 15:11:47 00337401445TRLO1 XLON 187 111.80 15:15:11 00337401655TRLO1 XLON 1 111.80 15:23:03 00337401932TRLO1 XLON 687 111.60 15:26:06 00337402090TRLO1 XLON 695 111.40 15:33:24 00337402738TRLO1 XLON 668 111.60 15:33:24 00337402739TRLO1 XLON 200 111.60 15:33:24 00337402740TRLO1 XLON 308 111.60 15:33:24 00337402741TRLO1 XLON 669 111.40 15:43:03 00337403541TRLO1 XLON 33056 111.40 16:12:08 00337405796TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

