WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 15:29
1,290 Euro
-2,27 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,56019:16
Dow Jones News
21.05.2025 18:51 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-May-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               21 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      100,000 
Highest price paid per share:         112.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          110.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 111.6013p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,528,048 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,528,048) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      111.6013p                    100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
665              112.60          08:30:10         00337277760TRLO1     XLON 
678              111.80          08:47:41         00337287831TRLO1     XLON 
412              111.80          08:48:09         00337288099TRLO1     XLON 
200              112.00          08:55:27         00337292785TRLO1     XLON 
458              112.00          08:55:27         00337292786TRLO1     XLON 
400              111.80          09:08:56         00337300911TRLO1     XLON 
66               111.80          09:08:56         00337300912TRLO1     XLON 
219              111.80          09:08:56         00337300913TRLO1     XLON 
666              111.80          09:08:56         00337300914TRLO1     XLON 
1               111.60          09:09:42         00337301388TRLO1     XLON 
36               112.00          09:29:14         00337314144TRLO1     XLON 
200              112.00          09:40:37         00337322455TRLO1     XLON 
349              112.00          09:40:37         00337322456TRLO1     XLON 
173              111.80          09:58:07         00337331834TRLO1     XLON 
516              111.80          10:51:05         00337376532TRLO1     XLON 
173              111.80          10:51:05         00337376533TRLO1     XLON 
667              111.80          10:51:05         00337376534TRLO1     XLON 
88               111.80          10:51:05         00337376535TRLO1     XLON 
50000             111.70          11:09:19         00337381630TRLO1     XLON 
82               111.40          11:33:50         00337385900TRLO1     XLON 
575              111.40          11:33:50         00337385901TRLO1     XLON 
657              110.80          11:35:44         00337386114TRLO1     XLON 
190              111.40          12:56:50         00337391183TRLO1     XLON 
200              111.40          13:18:47         00337392686TRLO1     XLON 
110              111.60          13:18:56         00337392687TRLO1     XLON 
682              111.60          14:43:10         00337399154TRLO1     XLON 
689              111.40          14:43:10         00337399155TRLO1     XLON 
353              111.80          14:43:14         00337399158TRLO1     XLON 
306              111.80          14:43:14         00337399159TRLO1     XLON 
3               111.80          14:43:15         00337399160TRLO1     XLON 
342              111.80          14:43:15         00337399161TRLO1     XLON 
1409              111.80          14:43:15         00337399162TRLO1     XLON 
347              111.80          14:43:15         00337399163TRLO1     XLON 
293              111.80          14:46:07         00337399489TRLO1     XLON 
339              111.80          14:46:07         00337399490TRLO1     XLON 
295              111.80          14:46:08         00337399491TRLO1     XLON 
681              111.80          14:46:08         00337399492TRLO1     XLON 
1               111.80          14:51:14         00337399824TRLO1     XLON 
4               111.80          14:51:25         00337399830TRLO1     XLON 
4               111.80          15:11:47         00337401445TRLO1     XLON 
187              111.80          15:15:11         00337401655TRLO1     XLON 
1               111.80          15:23:03         00337401932TRLO1     XLON 
687              111.60          15:26:06         00337402090TRLO1     XLON 
695              111.40          15:33:24         00337402738TRLO1     XLON 
668              111.60          15:33:24         00337402739TRLO1     XLON 
200              111.60          15:33:24         00337402740TRLO1     XLON 
308              111.60          15:33:24         00337402741TRLO1     XLON 
669              111.40          15:43:03         00337403541TRLO1     XLON 
33056             111.40          16:12:08         00337405796TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  389847 
EQS News ID:  2142918 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142918&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
