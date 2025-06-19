Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 09:59
1,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,46011:10
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jun-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
19 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         66,706 
 
Highest price paid per share:            118.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             108.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    112.5568p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,344,764 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,344,764) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      112.5568p                        66,706

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
666             118.60          08:00:33         00341290202TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             116.80          08:02:55         00341291544TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             115.40          08:08:40         00341294110TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             113.40          08:12:00         00341295511TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             113.00          08:12:17         00341295640TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             111.00          08:12:56         00341295922TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             111.20          08:16:15         00341297470TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             113.00          08:27:55         00341304334TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             111.20          08:34:50         00341307288TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             111.20          08:34:50         00341307289TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              110.60          08:50:24         00341315821TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             111.40          08:52:36         00341316766TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             111.20          08:52:36         00341316768TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              111.00          08:52:50         00341316831TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             111.00          08:52:50         00341316832TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             110.60          08:53:14         00341316969TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             110.60          08:53:14         00341316970TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             112.60          09:05:45         00341322006TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             112.60          09:05:45         00341322007TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              112.60          09:05:45         00341322008TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             112.60          09:14:14         00341325095TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             112.60          09:14:14         00341325096TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             111.40          09:16:38         00341325916TRLO1     XLON 
 
408             111.00          09:16:38         00341325917TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             111.00          09:16:38         00341325918TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             111.00          09:16:39         00341325923TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             111.00          09:16:39         00341325924TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             111.00          09:16:39         00341325925TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             111.00          09:16:39         00341325926TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             111.00          09:16:40         00341325928TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             111.00          09:16:42         00341325946TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             111.00          09:16:44         00341325952TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             111.00          09:16:44         00341325953TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             111.00          09:16:44         00341325954TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             111.80          09:20:23         00341327348TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             111.40          09:40:37         00341335598TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             111.80          09:44:23         00341336900TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             111.60          09:52:36         00341339803TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              111.40          09:52:44         00341339831TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              111.40          09:56:49         00341341592TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             111.40          09:56:49         00341341593TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              111.40          09:56:49         00341341594TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             111.20          09:56:49         00341341595TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             111.00          09:57:00         00341341705TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             111.00          09:57:09         00341341777TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             111.00          09:57:31         00341341920TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             110.80          10:05:32         00341344494TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             110.20          10:05:32         00341344495TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             109.00          10:18:50         00341349508TRLO1     XLON 
 
1319             109.20          10:35:02         00341354625TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             109.60          11:03:13         00341363859TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             109.40          11:03:13         00341363860TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             109.40          11:04:18         00341363888TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             109.20          11:04:19         00341363892TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             109.00          11:05:50         00341363917TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             109.40          11:17:45         00341364222TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             109.40          11:17:50         00341364223TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             109.00          11:29:27         00341364824TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             109.00          11:29:28         00341364831TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             108.00          11:34:21         00341365008TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             108.00          11:36:09         00341365089TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              109.60          11:55:27         00341365657TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             109.40          12:05:57         00341366118TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             109.00          12:05:57         00341366119TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             108.60          12:06:00         00341366121TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             109.00          12:08:02         00341366166TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             109.00          12:08:03         00341366167TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             109.00          12:08:05         00341366168TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             109.00          12:08:05         00341366169TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             111.60          12:35:24         00341366720TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             111.60          12:35:24         00341366721TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             111.20          12:55:10         00341367114TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             111.20          12:55:10         00341367115TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             111.20          12:55:10         00341367116TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             111.80          13:07:43         00341367337TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             111.60          13:07:58         00341367339TRLO1     XLON 
 
1322             113.40          13:39:54         00341367979TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              114.00          13:47:32         00341368229TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             114.00          13:47:32         00341368230TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             114.80          13:59:56         00341368598TRLO1     XLON 
 
1324             114.20          13:59:59         00341368599TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             114.00          14:02:25         00341368706TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             114.40          14:37:15         00341369718TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             114.20          14:44:03         00341369899TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             114.20          14:44:03         00341369900TRLO1     XLON 
 
1363             113.80          14:44:03         00341369901TRLO1     XLON 
 
1365             113.60          14:44:03         00341369902TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             114.00          14:44:22         00341369910TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             114.00          14:44:22         00341369911TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             114.00          14:44:22         00341369912TRLO1     XLON 
 
1318             113.80          14:44:22         00341369913TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             114.00          14:44:30         00341369919TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             114.20          14:49:10         00341370101TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             114.40          14:49:10         00341370102TRLO1     XLON 
 
1447             114.40          14:49:10         00341370103TRLO1     XLON 
 
1490             114.40          14:49:10         00341370104TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             114.40          14:49:10         00341370105TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             114.40          14:49:10         00341370106TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             114.40          14:49:28         00341370110TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             114.80          15:05:29         00341370659TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             115.20          15:10:34         00341370795TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              115.60          15:13:52         00341370956TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             115.40          15:14:01         00341370958TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             115.60          15:14:01         00341370959TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             116.00          15:17:51         00341371216TRLO1     XLON 
 
406             116.00          15:17:51         00341371217TRLO1     XLON 
 
1408             116.00          15:17:51         00341371218TRLO1     XLON 
 
1356             115.60          15:17:54         00341371219TRLO1     XLON 
 
1297             115.40          15:17:55         00341371220TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              115.60          15:28:50         00341371602TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             115.60          15:44:15         00341372188TRLO1     XLON 
 
866             116.60          16:06:55         00341373170TRLO1     XLON 
 
785             116.60          16:06:55         00341373171TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             116.60          16:08:38         00341373226TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             116.40          16:09:52         00341373262TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             116.60          16:10:24         00341373312TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             116.40          16:13:48         00341373436TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             116.40          16:14:45         00341373487TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             116.20          16:19:26         00341373841TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393330 
EQS News ID:  2157882 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157882&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
