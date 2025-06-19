DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jun-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 66,706 Highest price paid per share: 118.60p Lowest price paid per share: 108.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.5568p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,344,764 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,344,764) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.5568p 66,706

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 666 118.60 08:00:33 00341290202TRLO1 XLON 660 116.80 08:02:55 00341291544TRLO1 XLON 625 115.40 08:08:40 00341294110TRLO1 XLON 625 113.40 08:12:00 00341295511TRLO1 XLON 630 113.00 08:12:17 00341295640TRLO1 XLON 643 111.00 08:12:56 00341295922TRLO1 XLON 680 111.20 08:16:15 00341297470TRLO1 XLON 668 113.00 08:27:55 00341304334TRLO1 XLON 259 111.20 08:34:50 00341307288TRLO1 XLON 422 111.20 08:34:50 00341307289TRLO1 XLON 41 110.60 08:50:24 00341315821TRLO1 XLON 629 111.40 08:52:36 00341316766TRLO1 XLON 644 111.20 08:52:36 00341316768TRLO1 XLON 75 111.00 08:52:50 00341316831TRLO1 XLON 606 111.00 08:52:50 00341316832TRLO1 XLON 122 110.60 08:53:14 00341316969TRLO1 XLON 555 110.60 08:53:14 00341316970TRLO1 XLON 320 112.60 09:05:45 00341322006TRLO1 XLON 319 112.60 09:05:45 00341322007TRLO1 XLON 4 112.60 09:05:45 00341322008TRLO1 XLON 200 112.60 09:14:14 00341325095TRLO1 XLON 306 112.60 09:14:14 00341325096TRLO1 XLON 652 111.40 09:16:38 00341325916TRLO1 XLON 408 111.00 09:16:38 00341325917TRLO1 XLON 245 111.00 09:16:38 00341325918TRLO1 XLON 658 111.00 09:16:39 00341325923TRLO1 XLON 424 111.00 09:16:39 00341325924TRLO1 XLON 424 111.00 09:16:39 00341325925TRLO1 XLON 222 111.00 09:16:39 00341325926TRLO1 XLON 648 111.00 09:16:40 00341325928TRLO1 XLON 352 111.00 09:16:42 00341325946TRLO1 XLON 307 111.00 09:16:44 00341325952TRLO1 XLON 352 111.00 09:16:44 00341325953TRLO1 XLON 307 111.00 09:16:44 00341325954TRLO1 XLON 650 111.80 09:20:23 00341327348TRLO1 XLON 623 111.40 09:40:37 00341335598TRLO1 XLON 664 111.80 09:44:23 00341336900TRLO1 XLON 653 111.60 09:52:36 00341339803TRLO1 XLON 73 111.40 09:52:44 00341339831TRLO1 XLON 50 111.40 09:56:49 00341341592TRLO1 XLON 521 111.40 09:56:49 00341341593TRLO1 XLON 73 111.40 09:56:49 00341341594TRLO1 XLON 669 111.20 09:56:49 00341341595TRLO1 XLON 670 111.00 09:57:00 00341341705TRLO1 XLON 623 111.00 09:57:09 00341341777TRLO1 XLON 643 111.00 09:57:31 00341341920TRLO1 XLON 623 110.80 10:05:32 00341344494TRLO1 XLON 629 110.20 10:05:32 00341344495TRLO1 XLON 680 109.00 10:18:50 00341349508TRLO1 XLON 1319 109.20 10:35:02 00341354625TRLO1 XLON 682 109.60 11:03:13 00341363859TRLO1 XLON 673 109.40 11:03:13 00341363860TRLO1 XLON 674 109.40 11:04:18 00341363888TRLO1 XLON 624 109.20 11:04:19 00341363892TRLO1 XLON 679 109.00 11:05:50 00341363917TRLO1 XLON 632 109.40 11:17:45 00341364222TRLO1 XLON 652 109.40 11:17:50 00341364223TRLO1 XLON 635 109.00 11:29:27 00341364824TRLO1 XLON 633 109.00 11:29:28 00341364831TRLO1 XLON 665 108.00 11:34:21 00341365008TRLO1 XLON 632 108.00 11:36:09 00341365089TRLO1 XLON 16 109.60 11:55:27 00341365657TRLO1 XLON 629 109.40 12:05:57 00341366118TRLO1 XLON 668 109.00 12:05:57 00341366119TRLO1 XLON 668 108.60 12:06:00 00341366121TRLO1 XLON 654 109.00 12:08:02 00341366166TRLO1 XLON 668 109.00 12:08:03 00341366167TRLO1 XLON 650 109.00 12:08:05 00341366168TRLO1 XLON 668 109.00 12:08:05 00341366169TRLO1 XLON 269 111.60 12:35:24 00341366720TRLO1 XLON 397 111.60 12:35:24 00341366721TRLO1 XLON 137 111.20 12:55:10 00341367114TRLO1 XLON 487 111.20 12:55:10 00341367115TRLO1 XLON 137 111.20 12:55:10 00341367116TRLO1 XLON 683 111.80 13:07:43 00341367337TRLO1 XLON 667 111.60 13:07:58 00341367339TRLO1 XLON 1322 113.40 13:39:54 00341367979TRLO1 XLON 77 114.00 13:47:32 00341368229TRLO1 XLON 200 114.00 13:47:32 00341368230TRLO1 XLON 366 114.80 13:59:56 00341368598TRLO1 XLON 1324 114.20 13:59:59 00341368599TRLO1 XLON 674 114.00 14:02:25 00341368706TRLO1 XLON 622 114.40 14:37:15 00341369718TRLO1 XLON 647 114.20 14:44:03 00341369899TRLO1 XLON 647 114.20 14:44:03 00341369900TRLO1 XLON 1363 113.80 14:44:03 00341369901TRLO1 XLON 1365 113.60 14:44:03 00341369902TRLO1 XLON 335 114.00 14:44:22 00341369910TRLO1 XLON 388 114.00 14:44:22 00341369911TRLO1 XLON 380 114.00 14:44:22 00341369912TRLO1 XLON 1318 113.80 14:44:22 00341369913TRLO1 XLON 165 114.00 14:44:30 00341369919TRLO1 XLON 626 114.20 14:49:10 00341370101TRLO1 XLON 165 114.40 14:49:10 00341370102TRLO1 XLON 1447 114.40 14:49:10 00341370103TRLO1 XLON 1490 114.40 14:49:10 00341370104TRLO1 XLON 365 114.40 14:49:10 00341370105TRLO1 XLON 433 114.40 14:49:10 00341370106TRLO1 XLON 200 114.40 14:49:28 00341370110TRLO1 XLON 669 114.80 15:05:29 00341370659TRLO1 XLON 500 115.20 15:10:34 00341370795TRLO1 XLON 78 115.60 15:13:52 00341370956TRLO1 XLON 669 115.40 15:14:01 00341370958TRLO1 XLON 100 115.60 15:14:01 00341370959TRLO1 XLON 159 116.00 15:17:51 00341371216TRLO1 XLON 406 116.00 15:17:51 00341371217TRLO1 XLON 1408 116.00 15:17:51 00341371218TRLO1 XLON 1356 115.60 15:17:54 00341371219TRLO1 XLON 1297 115.40 15:17:55 00341371220TRLO1 XLON 47 115.60 15:28:50 00341371602TRLO1 XLON 452 115.60 15:44:15 00341372188TRLO1 XLON 866 116.60 16:06:55 00341373170TRLO1 XLON 785 116.60 16:06:55 00341373171TRLO1 XLON 622 116.60 16:08:38 00341373226TRLO1 XLON 651 116.40 16:09:52 00341373262TRLO1 XLON 314 116.60 16:10:24 00341373312TRLO1 XLON 656 116.40 16:13:48 00341373436TRLO1 XLON 649 116.40 16:14:45 00341373487TRLO1 XLON 663 116.20 16:19:26 00341373841TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 393330 EQS News ID: 2157882 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157882&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)