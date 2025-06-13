Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.06.25 | 09:59
1,320 Euro
-2,94 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,60019:26
Dow Jones News
13.06.2025 19:15 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holdings in Company - AMENDED

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holdings in Company - AMENDED 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holdings in Company - AMENDED 
13-Jun-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BG0TPX62 
 
Issuer Name 
 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Index Venture Associates V Limited 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
St Helier 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Jersey 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                  City of registered office     Country of registered office 
 
Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P.     St Helier             Jersey, Channel Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  14.096247       0.000000            14.096247   44017600 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      13.006494       0.000000            13.006494     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BG0TPX62                    44017600                    14.096247 
 
Sub Total 8.A       44017600                     14.096247%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate              % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled  equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
 
 
Index Venture Index Ventures V 
Associates V (Jersey), L.P    14.096247                             
Limited 
 
 
Index Venture Index Ventures V 
Associates V Parallel                                         
Limited    Entrepreneur Fund 
       (Jersey), L.P. 
 
 
Index 
Ventures   Index Ventures V   13.982978                             
Associates V (Jersey), L.P. 
Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The form was amended to also include the % holding of Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P. on an individual (as opposed to aggregate) basis, to assist with the issuer's own reporting obligations.

12. Date of Completion

13-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  392671 
EQS News ID:  2155126 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2155126&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2025 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
