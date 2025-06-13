DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holdings in Company - AMENDED

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holdings in Company - AMENDED 13-Jun-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Index Venture Associates V Limited City of registered office (if applicable) St Helier Country of registered office (if applicable) Jersey 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P. St Helier Jersey, Channel Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 14.096247 0.000000 14.096247 44017600 crossed or reached Position of previous 13.006494 0.000000 13.006494 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 44017600 14.096247 Sub Total 8.A 44017600 14.096247%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Index Venture Index Ventures V Associates V (Jersey), L.P 14.096247 Limited Index Venture Index Ventures V Associates V Parallel Limited Entrepreneur Fund (Jersey), L.P. Index Ventures Index Ventures V 13.982978 Associates V (Jersey), L.P. Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The form was amended to also include the % holding of Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P. on an individual (as opposed to aggregate) basis, to assist with the issuer's own reporting obligations.

12. Date of Completion

13-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

