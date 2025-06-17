Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
17.06.2025 19:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jun-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
17 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         26,929 
 
Highest price paid per share:            121.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    120.0170p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,486,183 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,486,183) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.0170p                        26,929

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
200             121.40          08:13:09         00340956047TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             121.40          08:13:09         00340956048TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             121.40          08:13:09         00340956049TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             121.20          08:16:18         00340957293TRLO1     XLON 
 
698             121.00          08:21:03         00340959411TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             120.80          08:39:19         00340967549TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             121.20          09:23:13         00340984731TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             121.80          10:08:45         00341003666TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             121.60          10:08:45         00341003667TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             121.40          10:08:50         00341003711TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             121.20          10:09:12         00341003839TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             120.60          10:31:50         00341014414TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             120.60          10:31:50         00341014415TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             120.60          10:50:50         00341023055TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             120.60          11:04:12         00341026194TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             120.60          11:04:12         00341026195TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             120.60          12:01:31         00341028459TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.80          12:37:40         00341029595TRLO1     XLON 
 
1345             119.40          12:48:40         00341030004TRLO1     XLON 
 
1393             118.60          12:48:41         00341030005TRLO1     XLON 
 
955             119.60          14:40:43         00341035012TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             119.60          14:40:43         00341035013TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              119.60          14:40:43         00341035014TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             119.60          14:40:43         00341035015TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              120.40          15:49:52         00341040482TRLO1     XLON 
 
1338             120.40          15:51:10         00341040573TRLO1     XLON 
 
1395             120.20          15:51:10         00341040574TRLO1     XLON 
 
1396             120.00          15:51:24         00341040581TRLO1     XLON 
 
1281             119.80          15:52:21         00341040628TRLO1     XLON 
 
2008             119.60          16:07:33         00341041457TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             119.60          16:07:51         00341041477TRLO1     XLON 
 
1338             119.60          16:07:51         00341041478TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              119.20          16:09:01         00341041514TRLO1     XLON 
 
1292             119.40          16:11:31         00341041618TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             119.20          16:12:21         00341041759TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             119.20          16:13:22         00341041906TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             119.20          16:13:22         00341041907TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             119.40          16:13:36         00341041937TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             119.20          16:14:01         00341041961TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              119.20          16:14:33         00341041992TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              119.20          16:14:33         00341041993TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             119.20          16:15:41         00341042129TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             119.60          16:17:21         00341042260TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             119.60          16:17:21         00341042261TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             119.60          16:17:21         00341042262TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393021 
EQS News ID:  2156712 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2025 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
