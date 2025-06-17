DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jun-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 26,929 Highest price paid per share: 121.80p Lowest price paid per share: 118.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.0170p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,486,183 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,486,183) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.0170p 26,929

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 200 121.40 08:13:09 00340956047TRLO1 XLON 317 121.40 08:13:09 00340956048TRLO1 XLON 182 121.40 08:13:09 00340956049TRLO1 XLON 303 121.20 08:16:18 00340957293TRLO1 XLON 698 121.00 08:21:03 00340959411TRLO1 XLON 249 120.80 08:39:19 00340967549TRLO1 XLON 666 121.20 09:23:13 00340984731TRLO1 XLON 673 121.80 10:08:45 00341003666TRLO1 XLON 663 121.60 10:08:45 00341003667TRLO1 XLON 667 121.40 10:08:50 00341003711TRLO1 XLON 683 121.20 10:09:12 00341003839TRLO1 XLON 159 120.60 10:31:50 00341014414TRLO1 XLON 517 120.60 10:31:50 00341014415TRLO1 XLON 118 120.60 10:50:50 00341023055TRLO1 XLON 527 120.60 11:04:12 00341026194TRLO1 XLON 118 120.60 11:04:12 00341026195TRLO1 XLON 650 120.60 12:01:31 00341028459TRLO1 XLON 645 119.80 12:37:40 00341029595TRLO1 XLON 1345 119.40 12:48:40 00341030004TRLO1 XLON 1393 118.60 12:48:41 00341030005TRLO1 XLON 955 119.60 14:40:43 00341035012TRLO1 XLON 305 119.60 14:40:43 00341035013TRLO1 XLON 2 119.60 14:40:43 00341035014TRLO1 XLON 301 119.60 14:40:43 00341035015TRLO1 XLON 19 120.40 15:49:52 00341040482TRLO1 XLON 1338 120.40 15:51:10 00341040573TRLO1 XLON 1395 120.20 15:51:10 00341040574TRLO1 XLON 1396 120.00 15:51:24 00341040581TRLO1 XLON 1281 119.80 15:52:21 00341040628TRLO1 XLON 2008 119.60 16:07:33 00341041457TRLO1 XLON 670 119.60 16:07:51 00341041477TRLO1 XLON 1338 119.60 16:07:51 00341041478TRLO1 XLON 28 119.20 16:09:01 00341041514TRLO1 XLON 1292 119.40 16:11:31 00341041618TRLO1 XLON 572 119.20 16:12:21 00341041759TRLO1 XLON 159 119.20 16:13:22 00341041906TRLO1 XLON 487 119.20 16:13:22 00341041907TRLO1 XLON 187 119.40 16:13:36 00341041937TRLO1 XLON 616 119.20 16:14:01 00341041961TRLO1 XLON 51 119.20 16:14:33 00341041992TRLO1 XLON 28 119.20 16:14:33 00341041993TRLO1 XLON 440 119.20 16:15:41 00341042129TRLO1 XLON 528 119.60 16:17:21 00341042260TRLO1 XLON 600 119.60 16:17:21 00341042261TRLO1 XLON 160 119.60 16:17:21 00341042262TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 393021 EQS News ID: 2156712 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2156712&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2025 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)