DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jun-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 20 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 116.40p Lowest price paid per share: 109.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.1437p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,244,764 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,244,764) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 114.1437p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 400 116.40 09:19:32 00341435453TRLO1 XLON 179 116.40 09:19:32 00341435454TRLO1 XLON 180 116.40 09:19:32 00341435455TRLO1 XLON 633 115.80 09:20:15 00341435566TRLO1 XLON 400 115.80 09:36:36 00341438908TRLO1 XLON 300 116.00 09:36:59 00341438968TRLO1 XLON 671 115.80 09:47:25 00341441068TRLO1 XLON 500 115.80 09:47:47 00341441122TRLO1 XLON 213 115.80 09:47:47 00341441123TRLO1 XLON 455 115.80 09:48:16 00341441212TRLO1 XLON 666 115.60 10:03:37 00341444336TRLO1 XLON 300 116.40 10:09:41 00341445723TRLO1 XLON 213 116.20 10:09:45 00341445740TRLO1 XLON 328 116.20 10:09:45 00341445741TRLO1 XLON 641 116.00 10:09:58 00341445786TRLO1 XLON 634 116.00 10:10:10 00341445820TRLO1 XLON 632 115.80 10:31:04 00341453451TRLO1 XLON 665 115.40 10:46:35 00341464712TRLO1 XLON 179 115.80 11:10:17 00341470459TRLO1 XLON 190 115.80 11:10:17 00341470460TRLO1 XLON 207 115.80 11:10:17 00341470461TRLO1 XLON 2707 115.60 11:10:18 00341470462TRLO1 XLON 1000 115.60 11:18:23 00341470670TRLO1 XLON 1000 115.60 11:18:23 00341470671TRLO1 XLON 206 115.60 11:18:23 00341470672TRLO1 XLON 213 115.60 11:18:23 00341470673TRLO1 XLON 194 115.60 11:18:23 00341470674TRLO1 XLON 200 115.60 11:19:17 00341470685TRLO1 XLON 972 115.40 11:23:11 00341470806TRLO1 XLON 382 115.40 11:23:11 00341470807TRLO1 XLON 632 115.00 12:19:40 00341472404TRLO1 XLON 632 115.00 12:19:40 00341472405TRLO1 XLON 633 115.00 12:19:40 00341472406TRLO1 XLON 633 115.00 12:19:40 00341472407TRLO1 XLON 1540 115.20 12:19:40 00341472408TRLO1 XLON 173 115.20 12:19:40 00341472409TRLO1 XLON 324 115.20 12:19:40 00341472410TRLO1 XLON 200 115.40 12:19:40 00341472411TRLO1 XLON 212 115.40 12:19:40 00341472412TRLO1 XLON 181 115.40 12:19:40 00341472413TRLO1 XLON 180 115.40 12:19:40 00341472414TRLO1 XLON 1387 115.40 12:19:40 00341472415TRLO1 XLON 324 115.40 12:19:40 00341472416TRLO1 XLON 207 115.40 12:19:40 00341472417TRLO1 XLON 1344 115.40 12:19:40 00341472418TRLO1 XLON 190 115.40 12:19:40 00341472419TRLO1 XLON 177 115.40 12:19:40 00341472420TRLO1 XLON 2648 115.40 12:19:44 00341472421TRLO1 XLON 642 115.40 12:31:40 00341472606TRLO1 XLON 5000 115.40 12:31:53 00341472607TRLO1 XLON 44 115.40 12:37:30 00341472685TRLO1 XLON 343 115.40 12:37:30 00341472686TRLO1 XLON 290 115.20 12:37:32 00341472687TRLO1 XLON 46 115.40 12:38:49 00341472705TRLO1 XLON 1333 115.60 12:40:07 00341472718TRLO1 XLON 200 115.80 12:48:35 00341473136TRLO1 XLON 490 115.60 12:50:29 00341473203TRLO1 XLON 5000 115.60 13:08:56 00341473852TRLO1 XLON 173 115.60 13:08:56 00341473853TRLO1 XLON 37 115.80 13:28:33 00341474328TRLO1 XLON 734 115.80 13:28:33 00341474329TRLO1 XLON 57 115.80 13:28:33 00341474330TRLO1 XLON 324 115.80 13:28:33 00341474331TRLO1 XLON 639 115.40 13:28:47 00341474342TRLO1 XLON 700 115.60 13:29:20 00341474355TRLO1 XLON 200 115.40 13:37:31 00341474571TRLO1 XLON 454 115.40 13:37:35 00341474572TRLO1 XLON 546 115.40 13:37:35 00341474573TRLO1 XLON 949 115.40 13:44:12 00341474766TRLO1 XLON 173 115.40 13:44:12 00341474767TRLO1 XLON

