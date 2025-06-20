Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 15:29
1,290 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,52019:58
Dow Jones News
20.06.2025 18:33 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Jun-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
20 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            116.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             109.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    114.1437p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,244,764 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,244,764) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      114.1437p                        100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
400             116.40          09:19:32         00341435453TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             116.40          09:19:32         00341435454TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             116.40          09:19:32         00341435455TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             115.80          09:20:15         00341435566TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             115.80          09:36:36         00341438908TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             116.00          09:36:59         00341438968TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             115.80          09:47:25         00341441068TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             115.80          09:47:47         00341441122TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             115.80          09:47:47         00341441123TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             115.80          09:48:16         00341441212TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             115.60          10:03:37         00341444336TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             116.40          10:09:41         00341445723TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             116.20          10:09:45         00341445740TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             116.20          10:09:45         00341445741TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             116.00          10:09:58         00341445786TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             116.00          10:10:10         00341445820TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             115.80          10:31:04         00341453451TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             115.40          10:46:35         00341464712TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             115.80          11:10:17         00341470459TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             115.80          11:10:17         00341470460TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             115.80          11:10:17         00341470461TRLO1     XLON 
 
2707             115.60          11:10:18         00341470462TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             115.60          11:18:23         00341470670TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             115.60          11:18:23         00341470671TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             115.60          11:18:23         00341470672TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             115.60          11:18:23         00341470673TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             115.60          11:18:23         00341470674TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.60          11:19:17         00341470685TRLO1     XLON 
 
972             115.40          11:23:11         00341470806TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             115.40          11:23:11         00341470807TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             115.00          12:19:40         00341472404TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             115.00          12:19:40         00341472405TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             115.00          12:19:40         00341472406TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             115.00          12:19:40         00341472407TRLO1     XLON 
 
1540             115.20          12:19:40         00341472408TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             115.20          12:19:40         00341472409TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             115.20          12:19:40         00341472410TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.40          12:19:40         00341472411TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             115.40          12:19:40         00341472412TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             115.40          12:19:40         00341472413TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             115.40          12:19:40         00341472414TRLO1     XLON 
 
1387             115.40          12:19:40         00341472415TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             115.40          12:19:40         00341472416TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             115.40          12:19:40         00341472417TRLO1     XLON 
 
1344             115.40          12:19:40         00341472418TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             115.40          12:19:40         00341472419TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             115.40          12:19:40         00341472420TRLO1     XLON 
 
2648             115.40          12:19:44         00341472421TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             115.40          12:31:40         00341472606TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             115.40          12:31:53         00341472607TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              115.40          12:37:30         00341472685TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             115.40          12:37:30         00341472686TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             115.20          12:37:32         00341472687TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              115.40          12:38:49         00341472705TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             115.60          12:40:07         00341472718TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.80          12:48:35         00341473136TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             115.60          12:50:29         00341473203TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             115.60          13:08:56         00341473852TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             115.60          13:08:56         00341473853TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              115.80          13:28:33         00341474328TRLO1     XLON 
 
734             115.80          13:28:33         00341474329TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              115.80          13:28:33         00341474330TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             115.80          13:28:33         00341474331TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             115.40          13:28:47         00341474342TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             115.60          13:29:20         00341474355TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.40          13:37:31         00341474571TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             115.40          13:37:35         00341474572TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             115.40          13:37:35         00341474573TRLO1     XLON 
 
949             115.40          13:44:12         00341474766TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             115.40          13:44:12         00341474767TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
