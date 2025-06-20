Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 15:29
1,290 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,52019:58
Dow Jones News
20.06.2025 18:33 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Jun-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
20 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            116.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             109.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    114.1437p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,244,764 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,244,764) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      114.1437p                        100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
400             116.40          09:19:32         00341435453TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             116.40          09:19:32         00341435454TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             116.40          09:19:32         00341435455TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             115.80          09:20:15         00341435566TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             115.80          09:36:36         00341438908TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             116.00          09:36:59         00341438968TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             115.80          09:47:25         00341441068TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             115.80          09:47:47         00341441122TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             115.80          09:47:47         00341441123TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             115.80          09:48:16         00341441212TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             115.60          10:03:37         00341444336TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             116.40          10:09:41         00341445723TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             116.20          10:09:45         00341445740TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             116.20          10:09:45         00341445741TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             116.00          10:09:58         00341445786TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             116.00          10:10:10         00341445820TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             115.80          10:31:04         00341453451TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             115.40          10:46:35         00341464712TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             115.80          11:10:17         00341470459TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             115.80          11:10:17         00341470460TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             115.80          11:10:17         00341470461TRLO1     XLON 
 
2707             115.60          11:10:18         00341470462TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             115.60          11:18:23         00341470670TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             115.60          11:18:23         00341470671TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             115.60          11:18:23         00341470672TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             115.60          11:18:23         00341470673TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             115.60          11:18:23         00341470674TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.60          11:19:17         00341470685TRLO1     XLON 
 
972             115.40          11:23:11         00341470806TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             115.40          11:23:11         00341470807TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             115.00          12:19:40         00341472404TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             115.00          12:19:40         00341472405TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             115.00          12:19:40         00341472406TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             115.00          12:19:40         00341472407TRLO1     XLON 
 
1540             115.20          12:19:40         00341472408TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             115.20          12:19:40         00341472409TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             115.20          12:19:40         00341472410TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.40          12:19:40         00341472411TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             115.40          12:19:40         00341472412TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             115.40          12:19:40         00341472413TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             115.40          12:19:40         00341472414TRLO1     XLON 
 
1387             115.40          12:19:40         00341472415TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             115.40          12:19:40         00341472416TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             115.40          12:19:40         00341472417TRLO1     XLON 
 
1344             115.40          12:19:40         00341472418TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             115.40          12:19:40         00341472419TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             115.40          12:19:40         00341472420TRLO1     XLON 
 
2648             115.40          12:19:44         00341472421TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             115.40          12:31:40         00341472606TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             115.40          12:31:53         00341472607TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              115.40          12:37:30         00341472685TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             115.40          12:37:30         00341472686TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             115.20          12:37:32         00341472687TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              115.40          12:38:49         00341472705TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             115.60          12:40:07         00341472718TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.80          12:48:35         00341473136TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             115.60          12:50:29         00341473203TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             115.60          13:08:56         00341473852TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             115.60          13:08:56         00341473853TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              115.80          13:28:33         00341474328TRLO1     XLON 
 
734             115.80          13:28:33         00341474329TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              115.80          13:28:33         00341474330TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             115.80          13:28:33         00341474331TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             115.40          13:28:47         00341474342TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             115.60          13:29:20         00341474355TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.40          13:37:31         00341474571TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             115.40          13:37:35         00341474572TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             115.40          13:37:35         00341474573TRLO1     XLON 
 
949             115.40          13:44:12         00341474766TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             115.40          13:44:12         00341474767TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

5000             115.40          13:44:37         00341474781TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             115.40          13:44:49         00341474788TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              115.40          13:45:16         00341474808TRLO1     XLON 
 
1235             115.20          13:45:20         00341474809TRLO1     XLON 
 
1323             115.00          13:45:21         00341474814TRLO1     XLON 
 
715             115.00          13:45:22         00341474815TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             115.00          13:46:22         00341474852TRLO1     XLON 
 
715             115.00          14:06:21         00341475449TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             115.00          14:06:21         00341475450TRLO1     XLON 
 
1245             115.00          14:06:31         00341475452TRLO1     XLON 
 
1267             115.00          14:06:34         00341475454TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             115.00          14:06:34         00341475455TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             115.00          14:06:35         00341475456TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             115.00          14:06:35         00341475457TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             115.00          14:06:43         00341475461TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             115.00          14:07:01         00341475467TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             115.00          14:07:09         00341475472TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             115.00          14:08:51         00341475515TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             115.00          14:08:51         00341475516TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             115.00          14:08:59         00341475518TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             113.40          14:28:23         00341476078TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             113.20          14:30:02         00341476239TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              113.00          14:35:28         00341476901TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             113.00          14:40:49         00341477206TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             113.00          14:40:49         00341477207TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             113.00          14:40:49         00341477208TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             113.00          14:40:49         00341477209TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             113.00          14:41:09         00341477215TRLO1     XLON 
 
371             113.00          14:41:09         00341477216TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             112.80          14:46:15         00341477701TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              112.80          14:53:39         00341478211TRLO1     XLON 
 
371             112.80          14:53:39         00341478212TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             112.80          14:53:39         00341478213TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             112.40          14:59:29         00341478503TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             112.80          15:10:13         00341478979TRLO1     XLON 
 
3006             112.80          15:10:23         00341478985TRLO1     XLON 
 
1264             112.40          15:10:31         00341478987TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             112.60          15:21:13         00341479278TRLO1     XLON 
 
1954             112.40          15:21:20         00341479282TRLO1     XLON 
 
1256             112.40          15:21:43         00341479287TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             112.40          15:26:51         00341479813TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             112.20          15:29:45         00341479885TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             112.00          15:29:51         00341479889TRLO1     XLON 
 
676             111.80          15:29:51         00341479890TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             111.60          15:29:51         00341479891TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             111.20          15:33:04         00341479983TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             111.20          15:33:04         00341479984TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             111.20          15:33:04         00341479985TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             111.40          15:33:04         00341479986TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             111.40          15:33:04         00341479987TRLO1     XLON 
 
967             111.40          15:33:04         00341479988TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             110.80          15:33:06         00341479993TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             110.40          15:42:03         00341480328TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             110.20          15:42:03         00341480329TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             110.00          15:42:54         00341480344TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             109.20          15:49:44         00341480535TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             109.80          15:54:01         00341480771TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             109.60          15:54:01         00341480772TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             109.20          16:00:03         00341481099TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             109.20          16:00:51         00341481176TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             109.80          16:06:25         00341481519TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             110.20          16:10:51         00341481748TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             110.00          16:12:26         00341481806TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             110.00          16:12:48         00341481815TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             109.80          16:12:48         00341481816TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             109.80          16:12:48         00341481817TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             109.80          16:16:02         00341481972TRLO1     XLON 
 
752             110.00          16:16:02         00341481973TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             110.00          16:19:28         00341482124TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             110.00          16:19:50         00341482131TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393454 
EQS News ID:  2158394 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158394&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.