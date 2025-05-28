Anzeige
28.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
Sensiba LLP Appoints Zorina Sendler, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, ranked among the Top -75 U.S. accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zorina Sendler, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Sendler's leadership supports Sensiba's growth by driving financial strategy, scaling operations, and providing data-driven insights.

"We're pleased to welcome Zorina Sendler," said Managing Partner John Sensiba. "She brings strategic finance expertise spanning international business, planning and analytics, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as a team-centric leadership style that fits seamlessly with our culture and values. As we continue to grow and improve how we serve our clients, I'm confident Zorina will play a key role in delivering lasting impact."

Sendler joins Sensiba after serving in senior financial management roles at leading accounting firms, financial services and healthcare providers, and venture-backed high-growth companies.

"I'm excited to join Sensiba as Chief Financial Officer," Sendler said. "I'm thrilled about the opportunity to be part of an outstanding leadership team at a firm that prioritizes a people-first culture, delivers exceptional service to its clients and communities, and values operational excellence and innovation."

About Sensiba
Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

Contact:
Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager
925-271-8700 x7166
mstevens@sensiba.com

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-llp-appoints-zorina-sendler-cfa-as-chief-financial-officer-1027957

