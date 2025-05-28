Boss Security Screens Launches "Doors for Heroes" Initiative to Honor Fallen Military and Law Enforcement Families

Honoring Sacrifice with Protection - One Door at a Time

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Boss Security Screens, a national provider of premium security doors and security screens for windows, has announced the launch of its new "Doors for Heroes" program - an initiative dedicated to donating high-quality security doors to the families of military service members and law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Through partnerships with respected nonprofits such as Folds of Honor , Boss Security Screens will identify and support Gold Star families and law enforcement survivors who can benefit most from increased security and peace of mind in their homes.

"We believe real heroes deserve more than just recognition-they deserve action," said James Kerr, Founder of Boss Security Screens. "By offering secure, durable protection for the homes of families who have sacrificed so much, we hope to provide not only safety, but a small sense of comfort and gratitude."

The "Doors for Heroes" program will donate fully installed security screen doors to selected families at no cost. Each door is custom-built and professionally installed, featuring the same high-strength stainless steel mesh and tamper-resistant frames trusted by law enforcement and first responders across the country. All doors include the company's 15-year parts & labor warranty and No Break-In Guarantee.

Boss Security Screens will work directly with nonprofit organizations and military support networks to facilitate referrals, ensuring that the assistance reaches those most in need. The program is expected to begin installations in select regions this summer, with plans to expand nationwide.

"This isn't about charity - it's about standing beside the families of those who stood for all of us," Kerr added. "These security doors represent safety, but also solidarity."

Families interested in applying or nonprofits wishing to partner with the "Doors for Heroes" initiative can learn more at https://bosssecurityscreens.com/doors-for-heroes .

Contact:

Boss Security Screens

6718 W Sunset Rd STE 100

Las Vegas, NV 89118

BossSecurityScreens.com

Phone: 702-637-0255

Email: info@bosssecurityscreens.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/boss-security-screens-launches-%22doors-for-heroes%22-initiative-to-1032713