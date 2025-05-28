Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - World Boss Media is pleased to announce it is a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

World Boss Media is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About World Boss Media

World Boss Media is a Toronto-based, full-stack Marketing, Advertising and Multimedia Production Agency that provides strategically aligned, results-driven communications solutions to forward-thinking enterprises, public organizations, and emerging brands across North America. Our agency operates at the critical intersection of creative execution and business strategy-delivering tailored marketing and production services that are structured to enhance brand equity, market reach, and stakeholder engagement.

With a foundation rooted in professionalism, innovation, and strategic alignment, World Boss Media distinguishes itself by providing comprehensive services that go beyond surface-level content creation. We engineer high-performance digital campaigns, cinematic video assets, brand development strategies, and fully integrated social media management systems that are meticulously crafted to serve the long-term commercial objectives of our clients.

Our firm has cultivated partnerships and executed projects for renowned organizations such as Lexus, Toyota, Amazon Music, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Centurion One Capital, City Of Toronto, NASA, Centennial College for Aviation and Mechanical Engineering, Public Speakers, Non-profits and Charitable organizations and other high-profile institutions to name a few. These collaborations demonstrate our capacity to manage large-scale multimedia operations with discretion, precision, and a commitment to excellence.

Our core competencies include:

Strategic Digital Marketing & Content Campaigns

Customized marketing plans and funnel development that position clients for visibility, growth, and measurable ROI.

Cinematic Video Production & Event Coverage

From pre-production planning to post-editing delivery, we produce cinematic-quality media designed to capture brand essence and captivate target audiences.

Brand Development & Visual Identity Systems

Comprehensive branding solutions including brand audits, voice and tone alignment, logo and asset design, and identity refresh strategies.





Comprehensive branding solutions including brand audits, voice and tone alignment, logo and asset design, and identity refresh strategies. Social Media Management & Influencer Collaboration

Curated content calendars, performance analytics, and paid campaign management to expand digital footprints across all major platforms.





Curated content calendars, performance analytics, and paid campaign management to expand digital footprints across all major platforms. Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Media

Production of executive-level presentations, press assets, and investor-facing materials to support corporate relations and growth initiatives.

What sets World Boss Media apart is not only our technical expertise, but also our commitment to operating with integrity, responsiveness, and strategic foresight. Every engagement is governed by a project management framework that includes milestone tracking, clear scopes of work, and measurable deliverables-ensuring full transparency and accountability throughout the partnership.

Our mission is to empower our clients with impactful media and marketing infrastructure that strengthens credibility, accelerates growth, and supports long-term strategic objectives. Whether servicing nonprofits, government-backed initiatives, enterprise-level corporations, or rising entrepreneurs-World Boss Media brings the clarity, creativity, and command needed to compete and lead in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Learn more about World Boss Media at www.worldbossmedia.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.