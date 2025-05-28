New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - The countdown has begun! The Nuvo Group is thrilled to announce its role as a GOLD SPONSOR at one of the most prestigious financial gatherings of the year-the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit! Set against the glamorous backdrop of The Beverly Hills Hotel, this highly anticipated event will bring together visionaries, investors, and industry powerhouses from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This exclusive, invitation-only summit promises four days of high-caliber networking, cutting-edge insights, and game-changing discussions featuring:

Industry Titans: Public and private companies driving innovation across emerging and growth sectors

Elite Investors: A highly selective audience of global growth investors seeking transformative opportunities

World-Class Speakers: Thought-provoking panel discussions led by internationally renowned experts

VIP Networking & Entertainment: Curated events designed to foster meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences

Mark Your Calendars:

Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th & Thursday, June 5th, 2025, Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: Centurion One Capital LA Summit.

The Nuvo Group is honored to be part of this landmark event, embracing the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, global investors, and cutting-edge growth companies shaping North America's future. Arti Gandhi, Director of Operations, and Joe Contorno, Vice President of Sales, will represent Nuvo at Centurion One's exclusive event, fostering invaluable partnerships and exploring the next wave of financial innovation.

Attending Nuvo Group Team:

Arti Gandhi leads iXBRL operations and business development at The Nuvo Group, leveraging her 15+ years in capital markets and corporate compliance to drive strategic growth. LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/gandhiarti/.

Joe Contorno brings over 25 years of expertise in corporate governance, proxy solicitation, and shareholder services, helping publicly traded companies achieve lasting success. LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-contorno-a4b0282b9/.

About The Nuvo Group

The Nuvo Group is a leading provider of Financial Printing, SEC EDGAR filing, Virtual Data Rooms, Proxy Design, Mailing & Distribution and Press Release Services. Our Team is committed to accuracy, efficiency, and innovation, Nuvo supports clients in navigating complex regulatory landscapes. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies, The Nuvo Group blends decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional results for global financial institutions. Learn more: www.thenuvogroup.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of North America's top emerging companies. Their team of seasoned professionals provides strategic financial solutions and tailored guidance to help issuers unlock their full potential. Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success. Learn more: www.centuriononecapital.com.

The excitement is building-The Nuvo Group is ready to make waves at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit! See you in Beverly Hills!

