Avolon Holdings Limited ('Avolon'), a leading global aviation finance company, announces that S&P Global Ratings ('S&P') has upgraded the outlook for its issuer and senior unsecured rating of BBB- from stable to positive outlook.

Earlier this month Fitch Ratings upgraded Avolon's rating from BBB- to BBB, and Moody's Ratings upgraded Avolon from Baa3 to Baa2.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of 31 March 2025. www.avolon.aero

