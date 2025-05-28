Manhead Merch: Weird Al + Manhead = Beautiful, Unmistakably Al Merch Magic

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / The king of parody is teaming up with the kings of merch. Manhead Merch is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic, bringing fans an all-new line of wonderfully weird and delightfully wearable merchandise.

Weird Al has entertained generations with his music, videos, and unmatched sense of humor. Now, fans can wear their Al pride with merch that's as bold, clever, and offbeat as the man himself.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Weird Al," said Steve Mitzel, CEO of Manhead Merch. "His creativity is completely unmatched - and his fanbase spans generations. I still remember when he first went big over 40 years ago, and it's amazing to see how that legacy continues today. We're honored to help bring that energy to life through merch that fans of all ages can enjoy."

The first wave of new merch is set to launch in conjunction with the kickoff of Weird Al's Bigger and Weirder 2025 tour, which begins June 5-13 in Las Vegas, NV. Fans can expect limited-edition drops, deep-cut references, and merch items they didn't know they needed - but now absolutely do.

Stay tuned at www.manheadmerch.com and follow @manheadmerch for merch drops, sneak peeks, and very serious updates about very silly things.

