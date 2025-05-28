Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 19:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manhead Merch: Weird Al + Manhead = Beautiful, Unmistakably Al Merch Magic

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / The king of parody is teaming up with the kings of merch. Manhead Merch is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic, bringing fans an all-new line of wonderfully weird and delightfully wearable merchandise.

Weird Al has entertained generations with his music, videos, and unmatched sense of humor. Now, fans can wear their Al pride with merch that's as bold, clever, and offbeat as the man himself.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Weird Al," said Steve Mitzel, CEO of Manhead Merch. "His creativity is completely unmatched - and his fanbase spans generations. I still remember when he first went big over 40 years ago, and it's amazing to see how that legacy continues today. We're honored to help bring that energy to life through merch that fans of all ages can enjoy."

The first wave of new merch is set to launch in conjunction with the kickoff of Weird Al's Bigger and Weirder 2025 tour, which begins June 5-13 in Las Vegas, NV. Fans can expect limited-edition drops, deep-cut references, and merch items they didn't know they needed - but now absolutely do.

Stay tuned at www.manheadmerch.com and follow @manheadmerch for merch drops, sneak peeks, and very serious updates about very silly things.

Contact Information

Hanna Brunner
Executive Assistant
pr@manheadmerch.com

.

SOURCE: Manhead Merch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/weird-al-manhead-beautiful-unmistakably-al-merch-magic-1032725

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.